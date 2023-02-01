Bible verse of the day

O Lord, let your ear be attentive to the prayer of this your servant and to the prayer of your servants who delight in revering your name. Give your servant success today by granting him favor in the presence of this man.

—Nehemiah 1:11

Thoughts on Today’s Verse…

God takes great delight when we pray asking for his guidance and help! This is especially true when the focus of our efforts is on building up his people and his Kingdom. Nehemiah comes as God’s servant. He’s not giving God a “go do” list using prayer to make God his servant. Instead, Nehemiah’s heart burns with the needs of God’s people. The rest of the book of Nehemiah is proof that God loves his children to pray when the desires of their heart are on his people and his will.

My Prayer…

Precious and righteous Father, please use me today as your servant. Take my words and use them to bless, encourage, and comfort. Take my influence and use it to mend and inspire. Take my time and fill it up with your concerns. May the glory and honor of all I do ultimately bring glory to you. Your grace has saved me, please now use me to share that grace with others. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on Today’s Verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected]