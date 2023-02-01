By

Boys Basketball Scoreboard —Jan. 31

Southern Ohio Conference Division II

Northwest 57, South Webster 55

Valley 71, West 37

Wheelersburg 64, Oak Hill 44

Eastern 75, Waverly 53

Southern Ohio Conference Division I

Notre Dame 40, Green 36

Western def. Clay

East at Symmes Valley, ppd. to Feb. 14

Ironton St. Joseph at New Boston, ppd. to Feb. 16

Ohio Valley Conference

Ironton 52, Chesapeake 50

Spring Valley (W. Va.) 69, Coal Grove 45 (non-league)

South Point at Cabell Midland (W. Va.), ppd. (non-league)

Girls Basketball Scoreboard —Jan. 31

Western 44, Clay 35 (Southern Ohio Conference Division I)

Gallia Academy 39, Point Pleasant (W. Va.) 25