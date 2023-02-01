Boys Basketball Scoreboard —Jan. 31
Southern Ohio Conference Division II
Northwest 57, South Webster 55
Valley 71, West 37
Wheelersburg 64, Oak Hill 44
Eastern 75, Waverly 53
Southern Ohio Conference Division I
Notre Dame 40, Green 36
Western def. Clay
East at Symmes Valley, ppd. to Feb. 14
Ironton St. Joseph at New Boston, ppd. to Feb. 16
Ohio Valley Conference
Ironton 52, Chesapeake 50
Spring Valley (W. Va.) 69, Coal Grove 45 (non-league)
South Point at Cabell Midland (W. Va.), ppd. (non-league)
Girls Basketball Scoreboard —Jan. 31
Western 44, Clay 35 (Southern Ohio Conference Division I)
Gallia Academy 39, Point Pleasant (W. Va.) 25