Lady Mohawks secure win at Green

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Led by a strong defensive performance as a team, and a combined 39 points from seniors Faith Jewett, Daria Compton, and sophomore Abby Throckmorton, the Northwest Lady Mohawks secured a 49-20 road win at Green on Monday.

The Lady Mohawks outscored the host Lady Bobcats in each of the four quarters. After taking a 23-13 lead at halftime, they would go on to outscore Green 26-7 across the final 16 minutes of game action.

“We were finally hitting shots. We played extremely hard and I think our defense kind of set the tone early,” Northwest coach Jason Smith said, after the game. “We were sitting down and guarding, that led to some transition opportunities.”

Jewett led all scorers with her game-high 22 points on seven-made field goals and a perfect six-of-six night at the free throw line. Two of her seven field goals were three-pointers, as Compton made Northwest’s other three in the win as part of her nine-point outing.

Throckmorton scored eight points thanks to a pair of field goals and a four-of-six night at the foul line.

As a team, Northwest shot 10-of-15 in their free throw attempts.

Freshman Claire Newman added four points, while sophomore Jayden Moore, freshman Sadie Smith, and Kaylee Johnson added two points each.

“They were in a zone, and luckily our two seniors stepped up and hit some shots,” Smith said. “Faith Jewett was huge, hit shots and finished inside. And Daria Compton handled the ball well, took care of it and stepped up to knock down some jumpers that really got us going.”

Green was led in scoring by senior Katelinn Satterfield’s seven points on one field goal and five-of-eight foul shooting. Senior Lori Brown and sophomore Mylee Brown both finished with four points for the Lady Bobcats.

“We let them face cut us a couple of times early, but we corrected that. We started to jump the lanes which made it tough for them to face cut. We were getting after it — deflecting passes, jumping on loose balls which led to us getting in transition,” Smith said. “It starts on the defensive end.”

Northwest travels to Eastern on Thursday looking to avenge a 54-45 Lady Eagle win back on Dec. 22 in McDermott.

“Thursday we’re at Eastern, they beat us by nine at home and they’ve got a couple of tough matchups for us. I think we’ll compete and hopefully we play really hard like we did tonight.”

***

BOX SCORE

Northwest 11 12 10 16 — 49

Green 2 11 2 5 — 20

Northwest (4-16, 2-13 SOC II): Jayden Moore 1 0-0 2, Karleigh South 0 0-0 0, Sadie Smith 1 0-0 2, Alayna Bazler 0 0-0 0, Daria Compton 4 0-0 9, Kaylee Johnson 1 0-0 2, Faith Jewett 7 6-6 22, Claire Newman 2 0-3 4, Abby Throckmorton 2 4-6 8; TOTALS: 18 10-15 49; Three-point field goals: 3 (Faith Jewett 2, Daria Compton 1)

Green (5-12, 4-8 SOC I): Katelinn Satterfield 1 5-8 7, Lori Brown 1 1-2 4, Alex Smith 1 1-1 3, Mylee Brown 1 1-2 4, Ava Abrams 0 0-0 0, Makayla Laber 0 0-0 0, Isabella Conley 0 0-0 0, Mylee Hunt 1 0-0 2; TOTALS: 5 8-13 20; Three-point field goals: 2 (Lori Brown, Mylee Brown 1 apiece)

