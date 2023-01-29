WAVERLY-The Waverly Police Department (WPD) regrets to announce the passing of Sergeant K9 Gold, a long-time dual-purpose working K9 assigned to our department. The eleven-year-old Belgian Malinois passed at Ohio MedVet on Saturday morning, January 28th, 2023 with his handler Sergeant Taylor and family along with Chief Winfield. Sergeant K9 Gold began his career with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and transferred to the Waverly Police Department in 2016. Sergeant K9 Gold was born in France on October 27th, 2011 and was trained in tracking, article searches, handler protection, building searches, narcotic detection, and criminal apprehension through Storm Dog Tactical K9. Sergeant K9 Gold, throughout his career, assisted multiple agencies, countless drug seizures, evidence location, and apprehensions of fleeing suspects.

The Waverly Police Department would also like to extend their condolences to Sergeant K9 Gold’s family and thank the following organizations, Chillicothe Animal Clinic and Ohio MedVet. Sergeant K9 Gold’s cruiser will remain parked in front of the Waverly Police Department on Monday, January 30th if the community would like to pay their respects. The community will be notified via Sergeant K9 Gold’s Facebook page and the Waverly Police Department Facebook page of the date and time when Sergeant Taylor and family will bring Sergeant K9 Gold home.