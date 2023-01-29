SSU’s Natalee Hall looks to use Dental Hygiene to impact her patients’ overall lives

Senior, Natalee Hall (Hometown: Chesapeake, Ohio) is thankful to be entering a career field that she feels is extremely rewarding. Graduating later this spring from Shawnee State University, Hall will be receiving two degrees – a Bachelor’s in Health Science and an Associate’s in Dental Hygiene.

“I knew it would be a good fit for me because it is the perfect size university to where the professors are able to give you the help and attention you deserve,” she said, on choosing her major.

Always interested in pursuing a career in the dental field, Hall had many people recommend she attend SSU for her degree. Already aware of the university thanks to both of her aunts and sister graduating from SSU, she now recommends the Dental Hygiene program to others with 100% enthusiasm.

“Everyone in this program becomes your family, who all have the same goal of helping others,” she said. “The professors want you to succeed and truly care about each one of us, making it a great experience.”

Knowing that many people can take for granted their oral health, Hall’s favorite part about her major is that it is based around helping people. For her, she feels it isn’t just about cleaning teeth, but also educating, motivating, and helping people understand the importance of this piece of their health.

“Dental Hygiene is a big part of overall health and is directly linked to many systemic diseases,” she said. “We try our best to positively impact every person that we take care of. We build relationships and get to see the difference we make in our patient’s lives.”

After her graduation, Hall is looking forward to working as a Dental Hygienist, but also eventually pursuing a career as a faculty member to help other students enter the field.

“Some of the adjunct faculty members that I have had the pleasure of having in class have truly made a difference in my life, and I would love to do the same for others,” she said.

Completed in just five academic semesters that combine classroom, laboratory, and clinical experience, SSU’s Dental Hygiene program educates and prepares competent dental health care professionals for private dental practices and clinics. Graduates are prepared to provide a variety of oral care services and treatments as well as dental health education, home care instruction and diet and nutritional counseling.

To learn more about the Dental Hygiene program at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/dental-hygiene.