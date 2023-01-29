SSU’s Dr. Paeng hopes to inspire service

The C.H. Lute School of Business at Shawnee State University welcomed new faculty member Seongcheol Paeng, Ph.D., in the Autumn 2022 semester as part of an expansion of faculty at the school.

Dr. Paeng comes to SSU from Brea, California, and has taught finance courses at Azusa Pacific University and California State University San Bernardino.

“My teaching philosophy is letting my students have their own dreams and follow them,” said Dr. Paeng. “I will teach them how my dreams came true and how happy they are when they follow their dreams.”

A native of South Korea, Dr. Paeng earned his Ph.D. in Economics from Claremont Graduate University, his Master of Arts in Political Science & International Relations from Korea University and his Bachelor’s in Architectural Engineering. He has lived in the United States for seven years, pursuing his interests in finance and teaching.

In addition to instruction and studies, he worked as a secretary for an Assemblyman in the Assembly of the Republic of Korea. He hopes to inspire learners with a sense of service as well.

“I will teach serving others,” he said. “Educational goals should increase not only individual interest but also public interest. Serving others is an important factor in business.”

This feature was originally released in the Shawnee Magazine 2022 issue. To view the full magazine online, visit www.shawnee.edu/magazine.