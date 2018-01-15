Community Calendar

Scioto County Commissioners meeting, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m.

The commissioners meetings are held in the Scioto County Courthouse, Room 107 @ 602 7th Street, Portsmouth. Visit sciotocountyohio.com

Land Bank Meeting, third Thursday of every month at 10:30am

The January meeting will be Thursday, January 18.

Scioto County Airport Authority meeting, Monday, January 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Meeting is to discuss the 2018 budget held in the conference room of the airport on 138 Barklow Rd, Portsmouth.

Clay Township Trustees meeting, January 15 at 7:00 p.m.

The trustees will hold a regular Board meeting at the Clay Senior Center located in the Clay Industrial Park.

New Boston Council meeting, Tuesday, January 16 at 6:30 p.m.

The New Boston Village Council meetings are held the first and third Tuesdays, held in Room 16 of the New Boston Community Center. The public is invited to attend.

Northwest Regional Water District meeting, January 16 at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Thomas E. and Lois E. Slye Annex located at 123 Smith Street, McDermott, Ohio 45652.

Adult education classes free informational meeting Wednesday, January 17 at 1:00 p.m.

The Scioto County Aspire program has partnered with Port 45 Recovery Group and the 14th Street Community Center to add a new Portsmouth location for Adult Education classes. Anyone interested in the program is encouraged to attend the meeting located at the 17th Street Learning Annex, 2313 17th St., in Portsmouth. Orientation and sign-up will be Jan. 29, and classes begin Feb. 1. For more information about the Aspire program, contact them at 740-354-0219, or visit one of their many locations – at the ESC in New Boston, the Scioto County Career Technical Center in Lucasville, or at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth.

Scioto County Developmental Disabilities special board meeting, January 18 at 4:45 pm

Special Board Meeting for the purpose of conducting Organizational Business on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 4:45 pm at STAR, Inc., 2625 Gallia Street, Portsmouth, Ohio, 45662. The regular Board meeting will immediately follow the Special meeting. An Ethics Committee meeting will be held at 4:30 PM in the same place, if needed.

Meetings are open to the public with the exception of executive session.

Greenup County Extension district board meeting, Monday, January 22 at 1:00 p.m.

A regular meeting of the Greenup County Extension District Board has been scheduled for Monday, January 22, 2018, at 1:00PM at the Greenup County Extension Office.

Jefferson Township Trustees meeting, second and last Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m.

The trustees will conduct their monthly meetings at the Glendale Community Center at 200 Glendale Rd., Lucasville, OH 45648.

Flatwoods Lions Club meeting, second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 6:00 p.m.

The meetings will be at the Giovanni’s on Argillite Road. Everyone is welcome! One of your New Year’s resolutions was to become more involved in your community, we are inviting you to join us as “WE SERVE” the Flatwoods and surrounding area through the Flatwoods Lions Club.

Some of our accolades for 2017 included: providing eye glasses for those needing help, supporting the Summer Reading Program through the library, sponsoring students in Project Pride, giving to the “Backpack Program, Ringing the bell for the Salvation Army, organizing and sponsoring the Flatwoods Christmas Parade, working with the Flatwoods City Council and Park Board to purchase new playground equipment for B.F. Crager Park, financially assisted with Flatwoods “Shop with a Cop”, as well as sponsoring an international “Water With Blessings” program that provides simple water filtration systems for third world countries. To finance our projects, we hold monthly “Hamburger Events” with our signature grilled onions at Flatwoods Food Fair the second Saturday of the month May through September; Fish Fry’s at Russell Middle in April and October; the last two years we have sold eight-ounce handmade Easter Eggs and of course our annual “Nut” sale. With each and every one of our “events”, 100% of our profits are returned to the community, charities we support and international Lions.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) registration is now open for two annual conference; March workplace health and safety, medical conferences at the Greater Columbus Convention Center

The Ohio Safety Congress & Expo (OSC18) will run March 7-9 . BWC’s Ohio Workers’ Compensation Medical & Health Symposium for Ohio health care providers will be held in conjunction with OSC18 March 8 and 9. “I hope every Ohio employer and worker will consider attending Safety Congress and commit to joining us in building a culture of safety across the state,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison. Safety Congress covers topics related to injury and illness prevention, rehabilitation, return-to-work and cost savings. Attendance is free for Ohio employers and their employees. The symposium offers educational opportunities for health care providers in research, neuropsychology, pharmacology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, wellness, alternative medicine and orthopedic surgery. Registration and course listings for both events are available at bwc.ohio.gov.

Scioto Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors Meeting, first Tuesday of every Month

Call office at (740)259-9231 for time. The next meeting will be February 6.

Briefs

Madison Township’s 2017 Annual Financial Report is complete and the report is available at the office of the fiscal officer.

Madison Township’s 2017 Annual Financial Report is complete and the report is available at the office of the fiscal officer.