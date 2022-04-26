SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 25
Baseball
Valley 6, Fairfield 4 (at VA Memorial Stadium)
Wheelersburg 13, Eastern 3
Minford 17, Northwest 4 (5 innings)
South Webster 6, Waverly 5
Notre Dame 10, Green 1
Clay 15, Western 5
Ironton St. Joseph 16, New Boston 0 (5 innings, completion of suspended game)
Ironton St. Joseph 17, New Boston 4
Rock Hill 7, Portsmouth 3
Fairland 14, South Point 1
Coal Grove 7, Chesapeake 4
East at Rose Hill Christian, canceled
Oak Hill at West, ppd. to April 28
Softball
Portsmouth 4, Rock Hill 3
West 12, Oak Hill 1
Wheelersburg 16, Eastern 1 (5 innings)
Northwest 20, Minford 1 (5 innings)
Waverly 6, South Webster 4
Fairfield 21, Valley 5 (5 innings, at VA Memorial Stadium)
Notre Dame 12, Green 2 (5 innings)
Clay 10, Western 0 (suspended, top of 2nd inning)
Fairland 7, South Point 0
Coal Grove 12, Chesapeake 0
Boys Tennis
Wheelersburg 4, Valley 0