Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 25


photo

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 25

Baseball

Valley 6, Fairfield 4 (at VA Memorial Stadium)

Wheelersburg 13, Eastern 3

Minford 17, Northwest 4 (5 innings)

South Webster 6, Waverly 5

Notre Dame 10, Green 1

Clay 15, Western 5

Ironton St. Joseph 16, New Boston 0 (5 innings, completion of suspended game)

Ironton St. Joseph 17, New Boston 4

Rock Hill 7, Portsmouth 3

Fairland 14, South Point 1

Coal Grove 7, Chesapeake 4

East at Rose Hill Christian, canceled

Oak Hill at West, ppd. to April 28

Softball

Portsmouth 4, Rock Hill 3

West 12, Oak Hill 1

Wheelersburg 16, Eastern 1 (5 innings)

Northwest 20, Minford 1 (5 innings)

Waverly 6, South Webster 4

Fairfield 21, Valley 5 (5 innings, at VA Memorial Stadium)

Notre Dame 12, Green 2 (5 innings)

Clay 10, Western 0 (suspended, top of 2nd inning)

Fairland 7, South Point 0

Coal Grove 12, Chesapeake 0

Boys Tennis

Wheelersburg 4, Valley 0

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_BWW_logo-2-1-1-16.jpeg