Community Calendar

The Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG) will hold its next board meeting on Thursday at 10 a.m. at 27 W. 2nd St., Suite 202, Chillicothe. Board meetings usually are held the first Thursday of the month. For more information, call 740-775-5030, ext. 103.

Union Township Annual Financial Report is complete and available at the office of the fiscal officer.

Union Township will hold its regular monthly meetings at the Union Township Community Center on the 4th Monday of every month at 5:30 pm with the exception of the following date:

May 20. An Additional meeting has been added on December 30. Public is invited to attend.

The Scioto County Board of Elections will be changing its monthly meeting from February 26 to February 19 at 3:00 p.m. to meet the deadline to certify petitions for the Primary Election.

Civil Service Commission Meeting: The meeting currently scheduled for Tuesday at 1:30 is canceled and the next regularly scheduled meeting will be March 1 at 1:30 PM at the annex meeting room of the Portsmouth City Health Department unless otherwise notified.

The Scioto County Children Services Board will hold its regular Board meeting on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the Children Services agency, Board Room, 3940 Gallia Street, New Boston, OH.

Community Action Organization of Scioto County, Inc. will hold its’ Executive Committee Meeting on Tuesday, at 1:30 p.m. The Meeting will take place at 433 3rd Street, Portsmouth, Ohio – 3rd Floor

The “Love Your Body” health fair and educational event has been hosted each February at Ohio Southern for the past eight years to encourage participants to consider self-care and personal well-being. The event is open to students as well as to the public from 10 AM to 2 PM in the Mains Rotunda of the Riffe Center.

Mary Ann Wymer, coordinator of non-traditional student recruitment and services, said “Love Your Body” provides a fun and informative way for students to learn the importance of health – physical, emotional and mental well-being and the well-being of their spirit. “Health and wellness are essential to everyone’s life and for a healthy community. It is hard to meet daily demands without energy and an active mind,” Wymer said.

Wymer, the event organizer, said bringing students, community and health organizations together benefits everyone. “It gives service providers an opportunity to learn about the concerns and needs of Ohio Southern students,” Wymer said, giving them a greater understanding of community health needs.

“Love Your Body” is hosted by the Ohio University Southern Student Resource Commons and Office of Diversity and Inclusion.