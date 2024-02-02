Community Calendar

SATURDAY, Feb. 3

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY—August:Osage County is a 3 act play by Tracy Letts, which tells the story of a dysfunctional family from Oklahoma coming together to handle a family tragedy. Presented by the Portsmouth Little Theater, the show begins at 7:30 p.m.. Cost is $18, $15 for children, students, and seniors 55+. This show includes adult themes, strong language, drug use and addiction.

SUNDAY, Feb. 4

COLLECTIBLES SHOW: The second ever Southern Ohio Hobby and Collectibles show will be full of quality vendors selling toys new and old, sports cards and memorabilia, comic books, video games and more. It will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Piketon Comfort Inn. Admission is $5.

MONDAY, Feb. 5

PORTER TRUSTEES—The Porter Township trustees will conduct its regular meeting at 4:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 15, at the Porter Township Hall, 1535 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg.

RUSH TRUSTEES—The Rush Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., 75 Barker St., McDermott.

CLAY TRUSTEES—The Clay Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center at the Clay Industrial Park, 107 N. Arrowhead Road. The trustees have set the regular township meetings for the year to be at 7 p.m., on the third Monday of each month.

TUESDAY, Feb. 6

BLOOM TRUSTEES—The Bloom Township trustees will meet at 6 p.m., at the Pinkerman Building.

THURSDAY, Feb. 8

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.