Local Briefs

Drainage project to close road in Green Twp.

Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road in Green Township will be closed day and night Monday, June 17, through Friday, July 5. The road will be closed for a drainage improvement project.

Please call the Scioto County Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740) 259-5541 or visit SciotoCountyEngineer.org.

SOMC Cancer Center hosting Look Good Feel Better workshops in July, October

The SOMC Cancer Center will be hosting “Look Good, Feel Better” workshops for women with cancer from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., July 10 and Oct. 9. The workshops will provide participants with a number of tips and tools from beauty professionals.

They will focus on proper skin and nail care and makeup application, as well as how to select and care for wigs, scarves, turbans and hats. The workshops are free of charge and open to all women with cancer who are undergoing treatment.

The program is offered in collaboration with the Look Good Feel Better Foundation and the Professional Beauty Association. Those interested in registering are encouraged to visit lookgoodfeelbetter.org, and to look for the “Program Finder.” The SOMC Cancer Center is a member of the Look Good Feel Better Alliance.

For additional information, call 740-356-7465 (PINK).

