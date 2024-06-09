5 stars for Saving Private Ryan

McManus

You’re probably surprised to see a title of a film that most have seen. As D-Day was just upon us this film was on. At times I will go back, and review classics and I realized this is one that we should definitely check out! My other options this week were either the new Garfield movie or yet another sequel to Bad Boys. So off to Omaha Beach we go.

With “Saving Private Ryan,” director Steven Spielberg delivers a harrowing and visceral portrayal of World War II, redefining the war film genre. Released in 1998, this epic war drama is acclaimed for its realistic depiction of combat and its exploration of the human cost of war.

Onto the film.

The movie opens with the infamous D-Day assault on Omaha Beach, one of the most intense and brutal scenes ever committed to film. Spielberg’s meticulous attention to detail and unflinching approach immerse viewers in the chaos and terror of battle. This 24-minute sequence sets a high bar for realism, using hand-held cameras and practical effects to create a visceral experience that leaves a lasting impression. The relentless barrage of gunfire, explosions, and the sheer horror faced by the soldiers are portrayed with such authenticity that it stands as one of the most powerful depictions of war in cinematic history.

At the center of this maelstrom is Captain John H. Miller, portrayed by Tom Hanks. Hanks delivers a masterful performance, capturing Miller’s quiet determination and the moral ambiguities of leadership in wartime. His portrayal is both nuanced and compelling, making Captain Miller one of the most memorable characters in war cinema. Hanks embodies the persona of a schoolteacher-turned-soldier who must navigate the chaos of war while making life-and-death decisions for his men. This duality adds depth to Miller’s character, highlighting the stark contrast between his former life and the brutal reality he faces on the battlefield.

Captain Miller’s journey is central to the film’s narrative. Tasked with finding and bringing home Private James Francis Ryan, played by Matt Damon, whose three brothers have been killed in action, Miller grapples with the mission’s moral implications. Hanks’ portrayal of Miller’s internal struggle is poignant; he is a man burdened by the weight of command and the lives of the young soldiers under his care. His leadership is marked by a stoic resolve, but Hanks expertly conveys the vulnerability and doubt that lie beneath the surface. This complexity makes Miller a relatable and sympathetic figure, embodying the human cost of war.

The supporting cast, including Tom Sizemore, Edward Burns, and Barry Pepper, contributes significantly to the film’s authenticity. Each actor brings depth to their role, depicting the camaraderie and conflict among soldiers. Tom Sizemore’s portrayal of Sergeant Mike Horvath stands out, providing a strong counterpoint to Hanks’ Captain Miller. Barry Pepper’s sharpshooting Private Jackson and Adam Goldberg’s emotionally charged Private Mellish add layers of complexity to the ensemble.

Matt Damon’s role as Private Ryan, though introduced later in the film, is pivotal. His performance embodies the innocence and confusion of a young soldier thrust into the horrors of war. The dynamic between Ryan and Miller’s squad highlights the central theme of sacrifice and the worth of a single life amidst the vast casualties of war.

Spielberg’s direction is complemented by Janusz Kamiński’s cinematography, which uses desaturated colors to enhance the grim reality of the battlefield. The handheld camera work and tight framing

intensify the immediacy and chaos of combat, making the audience feel like participants rather than mere observers. John Williams’ score, while understated, underscores the film’s emotional weight, enhancing key moments without overshadowing the narrative.

The screenplay by Robert Rodat balances intense action with poignant character moments, exploring themes of duty, sacrifice, and the moral complexity of war. The dialogue is sharp and authentic, providing insight into the soldiers’ fears and motivations. Spielberg’s commitment to historical accuracy and his respectful portrayal of the soldiers’ experiences elevates “Saving Private Ryan” above typical war films.

Despite its many strengths, “Saving Private Ryan” is not without its flaws. Some critics argue that the film’s patriotic undertones can feel heavy-handed, particularly in the framing device of the elderly Ryan reflecting on his wartime experiences. Additionally, the film’s relentless intensity may be overwhelming for some viewers. However, I don’t feel these hurt a powerful film.

In conclusion, “Saving Private Ryan” is a landmark achievement in filmmaking, offering a searing, realistic depiction of war that is both emotionally and visually powerful. Spielberg’s direction, combined with outstanding performances and technical excellence, creates an unforgettable cinematic experience. While not without its criticisms, the film’s impact on the war genre and its portrayal of the human cost of conflict make it a must-see. 5 stars out of 5.