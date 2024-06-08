Falcons fall to Lake at state

AKRON —Breakfast in Akron seemed to start well for the Minford Falcons on Saturday at least.

By noon and lunchtime, though, unfortunately the Falcons found themselves —and their storybook run through the Division III baseball tournament — finished for the season.

That’s because Minford, making its second all-time state semifinal appearance, ran into a Lake Flyer buzzsaw named Drew Tajblik —as the Flyers shut out the Falcons 4-0 inside Akron’s spectacular Canal Park.

Minford concluded its season at 22-7, as the game marked the final for seven seniors —Carson Cronin, Mason Book, Grant Wheeler, Rhyan Queen, Cam Thacker, Kyle Laxton and Isaac Porter.

In its march to June, the Falcons —the sixth-seeded squad in the Southeast District Division III tournament —knocked off Scioto County rivals Wheelersburg for the district championship and Portsmouth for the regional title.

In their Region 11 tournament tilts, the Falcons rallied past Barnesville 11-4 in the semifinals —prior to erasing a 5-1 deficit against the Trojans and taking that regional championship 6-5.

But trailing 4-0 on Saturday, Minford managed just four hits — a Cronin leadoff single on the first pitch in the bottom of the first, a Cronin two-out infield hit in the third, a Thacker leadoff infield hit and seventh, and finally a Carter Frazie single to left in the seventh.

The only other Minford baserunners were Queen with a one-out walk in the fourth, followed by junior catcher J.D. Matiz making it on via the Flyers’ only error of the morning in the fourth.

Carson reached second in the first on a passed ball, the Falcons’ fourth-frame runners were left at second and first, and finally Minford mustered runners on the corners in the last.

But Lake junior standout pitcher Tajblik, a University of Toledo commit, totally kept the Falcons from getting that timely hit.

He faced the Falcon lineup three times thru, and struck out seven batters on 104 total pitches —65 for strikes.

Tajblik is now 12-0 record-wise on the season.

His pitching counterpart Thacker threw more than well enough to win —going the distance like Tajblik, and allowing four earned runs on six hits with two second-inning walks and seven strikeouts.

He fired 107 total pitches with 74 for strikes, as both teams made one defensive error.

Thacker, in fact, retired the Flyers 1-2-3 in innings one, five and six —and saw the minimum three in the seventh, following four Flyers faced in the fourth.

But Lake scored all four runs early on —one run on two hits in the second, and two runs on three hits in the third.

Tajblik tallied two hits and a run scored on offense, as Caleb Tobias had two hits and two runs batted in — including an RBI-double in the second, which made it 1-0 and proved to be all the runs needed for the Flyers to win.

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at [email protected], or on X @paulboggssports