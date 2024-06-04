County awarded millions in state grants for wastewater infrastructure

Bryan Davis Scioto County will be receiving $2.6 million in grant funds from the Ohio BUILDS program

SCIOTO COUNTY- Some local wastewater infrastructure projects will be getting a boost thanks to grants from the Ohio Department of Development.

Scioto County will be receiving $2.6 million in grant funds from the Ohio BUILDS program, which is geared toward projects involving broadband access, utilities, and infrastructure for local development success.

The Scioto County commissioners have identified home sewage treatment system failures along Pershing Avenue, Pinedale Addition, and Wheelers Mill Road as needing funds.

The project is anticipated to serve 30 homes in the Pershing Avenue area, 10 homes in the Pinedale Addition area, and 22 homes in the Wheelers Mill Road areas currently on home sewage treatment systems. The force main from Pershing Avenue will connect to the city of Portsmouth’s system; Pinedale Addition will connect to Scioto County’s Wheelersburg system; and Wheelers Mill Road will connect to the county’s Minford system. The project will benefit 17,900 people.

“Our staff has worked for over a year on all of these projects. We have held meetings with citizens and have been working hard to find solutions. This will help! Collaboration works!” said Scioto County Board of Commission Chair Bryan Davis.

The projects have been repeatedly discussed in commissioners meetings throughout the last year.

“The Scioto County commissioners congratulate Sanitary Engineer JP Pickelsimer and staff on this tremendous win and thank Ohio Gov. DeWine and the Ohio Department of Development for this generous grant,” Davis said.

Around the region, projects in Beaver and in Adams County were also recipients of grant funding. Beaver will be receiving $2.1 million to upgrade water systems and, according to the ODOD, “will help village meet Ohio EPA compliance by replacing existing pumps, rehabilitating the current wells, and drilling for a third.”

This is expected to benefit 442 people in the Beaver area.

Adams County will also receive $2.9 million to address sanitary sewer project in the Cherry Fork area.

“This area was deemed a public health nuisance by the Ohio EPA. Homes in the area are currently served by on-site septic systems and are required to connect to public sewers,” according to the ODOD.

The project will see thousands of feet of new sewer line laid for sewage to be pumped into Winchester’s sewer system, which will serve as the regional wastewater treatment facility for northern Adams County.

The Adams County project is expected to benefit 225 people.

Reach Lori McNelly at