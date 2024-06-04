Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, June 5

ANNUAL YARD SALE—Find some bargains in the St. Peter Church rectory, 2167 Lick Run Lyra, Wheelersburg, at the annual yard sale event from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, June 6

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

MEALS ON A BUDGET—This free workshop offered by OhioMeansJobs Pike County offers in-depth information on creating a household grocery budget and developing meal plans to make the most of your food budget. Attendees will receive tools, tips, and information on creating their own meal budget. This event will be at 5 p.m., Community Action Committee of PIke County, Inc., 941 Market St., Piketon.

NEW BOSTON COUNCIL—New Boston VIllage Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the New Boston Community Center on Rhodes Avenue.

GREEN TRUSTEES—The Green Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center in Franklin Furnace.

LIGHT OF HOPE—The Imani Milele Children’s Choir from Uganda will present a concert at Second Presbyterian Church, 801 Waller St., Portsmouth. The music begins at 6:30 p.m. This evdent is co-hosted by Second Presbyterian and Pleasant Grewen Baptist Church.

FRIDAY, June 7

FINAL FRIDAY IN BONEYFIDDLE—The Boneyfiddle Project presents live music and more at the Three Bridges Outdoor Concert Venue, 132 Second St., Portsmouth. The event runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Attendees should bring a chair.

LUCASVILLE TRADE DAYS—Gates open at 4 p.m. for earlybird shoppers at the Scioto County Fairgrounds, 1193 Fairgrounds Road. This event features hundreds of vendors and will be ongoing through the weekend, when the gates open to shoppers at 7 a.m. Admission is $8 for adults, with kids 12 and younger get in free.

SATURDAY, June 8

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET—The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market is back! The farmers market opens at 9 a.m. on the Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth. The MSPIB farmers market is every Saturday through Oct. 5. Local Writers Day will feature local authors, the Scioto County Public Library, and Scioto Literary. Come share your love of writing, books, and poetry. This is the perfect event for aspiring writers to discover resources available to assist regional authors.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 35 Wurtland Ave., Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runds 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

DESIGNER PURSE BINGO—Hill View Retirement Community, 1610 28th St., Portsmouth, is sponsoring a designer purse bingo starting at 12:30 p.m. There will also be concessions, vendors, Chinese auctions, and split the pot. Tickets are limited and are $30 each with $10 extra bingo cards and $2 daubers. Call (740) 354-3135 for more information.

ANNUAL CRUISE-IN—Enjoy cool cars, live music, games, prizes, and a bouncy house for the kids at the Ohio 139 Dairy Bar’s second annual cruise-in. This event runs 1 to 4 p.m., and is sponsored by Mustain Muffler, Pepsi, AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts, O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, and Coca-Cola.

ART WALK—The Southern Ohio Museum’s June Art Walk starts at 1 p.m. in downtown Portsmouth. Artist tables will be found along the Esplanade and sidewalks, with artists selling and sharing their art. Live music will be on the Esplanade stage, various free art activities will be running, artists will be doing live demonstrations of their work, and a prize raffle will be held for participants who visit the locations along the Art Walk.

PORTSMOUTH PRIDE—Celebrate Pride by checking out the live music, drag performances, and more at Tracy Park starting at 4 p.m. in downtown Portsmouth. The Pride March begins at 3:30 p.m. at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts on the campus of Shawnee State University. Interested vendors should visit www.portsmouthpride.org/vendors.html for more information. This event is sponsored by AppalAction and Scioto Connect.

SUNDAY, June 9

CABIN CRITTERS—Every Sunday, a couple of our board members will be at our shelter to welcome anyone interested in visiting and meeting our adorable, adoptable animals. It’s a wonderful opportunity to get to know the team and our current furry residents. No appointment is necessary for this meet and greet. Considering adoption? Check out the application at www.cabincrittersrescue.com.

HOMESTEADER GATHERING—A gathering of families from Greenup, Lewis, Boyd, and Scioto counties who take part in homesteading. This event begins at 5 p.m. and will feature workshops, idea swaps, community support, and networking at the Greenup Locks Picnic Area, 600 Corp St., Greenup. Register at SteaderLife.com. Participants should bring their own food and chairs.

MONDAY, June 10

JEFFERSON TRUSTEES—The Jefferson Township trustees will be meeting at 7 p.m., at the Senior Center on Glendale Road.

VALLEY LOCAL SCHOOL BOARD—The Valley Local Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. in the Valley High School library, 1821 Ohio 728, Lucasville.

