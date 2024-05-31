Community Calendar

SATURDAY, June 1

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET—The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom farmers market opens at 9 a.m. on the Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth. This market runs every Saturday through Oct. 5.

GREENUP TRADE DAYS—Set up starts at 7 a.m. for sellers at Downtown Greenup Trade Days, which is open for business from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Greenup Beautification Committee. For more information, call (606)922-2876 or (606)836-2421.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 35 Wurtland Ave., Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runds 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

WALK FOR AUTISM—Join Autisn Project of Southern Ohio for its annual Walk for Autism on 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Earl Thomas Conley Park in West Portsmouth. The day will include a free concert by Josh Stewart Band LLC at 4 p.m., Touch-A-Truck, a live auction from 6 to 7:30 p.m., food trucks, sensory activities, autism merchandise, and a walk around the Park at 7:30 p.m.

CIRQUE d’ART—Cirque d’Art Presents “Pirates Plunder” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts on the campus of Shawnee State University. Tickets are available at the McKinley Box Office or vrcfa.com/online-tickets.

SUNDAY, June 2

CABIN CRITTERS—Every Sunday, a couple of our board members will be at our shelter to welcome anyone interested in visiting and meeting our adorable, adoptable animals. It’s a wonderful opportunity to get to know the team and our current furry residents. No appointment is necessary for this meet and greet. Considering adoption? Check out the application at www.cabincrittersrescue.com.

MONDAY, June 3

PORTER TRUSTEES—The Porter Township trustees will conduct its regular meeting at 4:30 p.m., at the Porter Township Hall, 1535 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg.

RARDEN TRUSTEES—The Rarden Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., 75 Barker St., McDermott.

CLAY TRUSTEES—The Clay Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center at the Clay Industrial Park, 107 N. Arrowhead Road. The trustees have set the regular township meetings for the year to be at 7 p.m., on the third Monday of each month.

TUESDAY, June 4

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION—The Portsmouth Civil Service Commission will meet at noon in the conference room at the Portsmouth City Health Department, 605 Washington St.

RENOVATION CELEBRATION—Join Shawnee State Park Lodge, 4404B Ohio 125, West Portsmouth, as they showcase 50 renovated guest rooms at Shawnee Lodge & Conference Center and celebrate the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ 75-year history protecting the great outdoors. The event includes room tours, refreshments, and the chance to receive an overnight stay at one of five featured lodges!

BLOOM TRUSTEES—The Bloom Township trustees will meet at 6 p.m. at the Pinkerman building, 7250 Bennett Schoolhouse Road, South Webster.

WEDNESDAY, June 5

THURSDAY, June 6

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

MEALS ON A BUDGET—This free workshop offered by OhioMeansJobs Pike County offers in-depth information on creating a household grocery budget and developing meal plans to make the most of your food budget. Attendees will receive tools, tips, and information on creating their own meal budget. This event will be at 5 p.m., Community Action Committee of PIke County, Inc., 941 Market St., Piketon.

NEW BOSTON COUNCIL—New Boston VIllage Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the New Boston Community Center on Rhodes Avenue.

GREEN TRUSTEES—The Green Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center in Franklin Furnace.

LIGHT OF HOPE—The Imani Milele Children’s Choir from Uganda will present a concert at Second Presbyterian Church, 801 Waller St., Portsmouth. The music begins at 6:30 p.m. This evdent is co-hosted by Second Presbyterian and Pleasant Grewen Baptist Church.

FRIDAY, June 7

FINAL FRIDAY IN BONEYFIDDLE—The Boneyfiddle Project presents live music and more at the Three Bridges Outdoor Concert Venue, 132 Second St., Portsmouth. The event runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Attendees should bring a chair.

SATURDAY, June 8

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET—The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market is back! The farmers market opens at 9 a.m. on the Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth. The MSPIB farmers market is every Saturday through Oct. 5.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 35 Wurtland Ave., Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runds 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

DESIGNER PURSE BINGO—Hill View Retirement Community, 1610 28th St., Portsmouth, is sponsoring a designer purse bingo starting at 12:30 p.m. There will also be concessions, vendors, Chinese auctions, and split the pot. Tickets are limited and are $30 each with $10 extra bingo cards and $2 daubers. Call (740) 354-3135 for more information.

ANNUAL CRUISE-IN—Enjoy cool cars, live music, games, prizes, and a bouncy house for the kids at the Ohio 139 Dairy Bar’s second annual cruise-in. This event runs 1 to 4 p.m., and is sponsored by Mustain Muffler, Pepsi, AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts, O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, and Coca-Cola.

