Visually Literate students celebrated

Noelle Smith of Valley High School, Best of Show Award Winner with her artwork “Flower Gown” Submitted Photo Jessica Martinez, River Henry, Kylie Marsh, Noelle Smith, Olivia Neu, Emma Spriggs, Donnovan Breech Submitted photo

Recently, students from all over Scioto County gathered, once again, for another Visually Literate Closing Reception for its art show in the Appleton Gallery at Shawnee State University.

The show was on display for two weeks, with many members of the public visiting the space to see what local high school art students are learning. To close the event and celebrate the students, the reception was held with close to 200 people in attendance.

Juror Darren Baker, who has an extensive background in the arts, gave the keynote presentation at the awards ceremony. Baker is the current executive director of the Ross County Historical Society and was previously a professor of art at Ohio University and director of visual arts at the Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center.

“This show provides an opportunity for students to share their work in a professional venue, which is not something a lot of high school students get to do,” Gifted Services Coordinator at the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center Sharee Price said. “They are also learning about the process of submitting work to be judged for inclusion in a show. For any of the students who plan to continue creating artwork, this is a valuable experience. I also think the students learn a great deal from seeing the work of their peers and having a chance to share their work with the community.”

Categories for the show included black and white drawing, sculpture, painting, color drawing, ceramics/utilitarian art, graphics, and mixed media.

Best of Show was awarded to Noelle Smith of Valley High School, for an originally designed, hand-sewn gown she titled “Flower Gown”. Noelle was presented a $300 award along with a medallion and ribbon.

First Place winners were awarded $100 each. Awards went to Emma Spriggs for black and white drawing; Kylie Marsh for sculpture; Jessica Martinez for painting; River Henry for ceramics; Donnovan Breech for graphics, Olivia Neu for mixed media, and Jessica Martinez for color drawing.

Second Place awards went to Avala Abrams for black and white drawing; Avala Abrams for sculpture; Ky Poole for painting; Kylie Knittel for ceramics; Landon Allen for graphics; Onaca Kirkendall for mixed media; and Mahayla Blevins for color drawing.

Third Place awards went to Tabitha Terry for black and white wrawing; Kylie Marsh for sculpture; Caleb Phillips for painting; Jessica Martinez for graphics, Emily Cram for mixed media; and Emilie Johnson for color drawing.

Honorable Mentions were awarded to Haidn Lintz, Gabriel Toller, Linden Crabtree, Shelby Gillum, Rhyan Alkire, McKenzie Stevens, and Cadence Kerns.

Dr. Michael Barnhart, Chair of the Fine and Performing Arts Department at Shawnee State University, awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Shelby Gillum of Wheelersburg High School who plans to study art at Shawnee State University next fall.

“It was an interesting show to install because the work was so eclectic this year, but there were some very sophisticated works included in the exhibition,” Price said. “I was impressed with the caliber of work that’s being created in our local school districts, which is a direct reflection of the wonderful job the art teachers are doing.”

During the Awards Ceremony, students who created portraits as part of the Memory Project in the 2023/2024 school year were recognized along with students who were accepted into the Visually Literate Exhibition. The Memory Project is a nation-wide nonprofit organization that invites art teachers and their students to create portraits for children around the world who have faced substantial challenges, such as neglect, abuse, loss of parents, and extreme poverty. Price has been organizing projects for the Memory Project for years.

For entertainment, the Portsmouth High School Jazz Band, led by Tony McKrimmon, performed at the reception prior to the awards being presented.

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.