Jeeps return to regional final

South Webster sophomore pitcher Jaiden White (14)

ATHENS — Behind another phenomenal pitching performance from sophomore Jaiden White on Wednesday, the South Webster Lady Jeeps advanced to the Division III regional softball finals against Wheelersburg.

The Jeeps, now 25-3, ousted upset-minded Coal Grove at Ohio University’s Softball Field —by a count of 7-2.

The Jeep offense backed White’s complete-game, two-run day with seven runs against the Hornets.

White also pitched in seven strikeouts, and had a basehit at the plate.

“She pitched well, kept them off balance, I thought she hit her spots well moving the ball around, she played a great game.” Jeeps head coach Andy Messer, said after the game.

The first four hitters in the lineup — junior Lauren Kaltenbach, senior Skylar Zimmerman, senior Bella Claxon and sophomore Addi Claxon — each went 2-for-4.

The Lady Jeeps also scored in every inning they came to bat.

Kaltenbach started her day with a leadoff basehit in the bottom of the first, coming around to score after Zimmerman doubled off the wall.

On the same play, Zimmerman scored after the throw from the shortstop trying to throw her out at third base went into foul ground.

Quickly going, it was 2-0 for South Webster.

White immediately followed her clean top of the second with a triple in the bottom half, scoring on a ground ball from Laiken Lancaster.

The Claxon sisters struck in the third inning, with Bella reaching and then scoring on a two-run home run from Addi.

Thanks to their sequence, it became 5-0.

Addi Claxon then made a leaping grab to rob a Hornet hitter of extra bases in the ensuing fourth, keeping the shutout intact.

In the bottom half, Bella Claxon hit an RBI-double for a 6-0 lead.

After scoring another run in the sixth, White ran into some trouble in the seventh, giving up two runs.

While the shutout was spoiled, the win was not, and the Lady Jeeps advanced to play Wheelersburg on Friday.

The Jeeps and Pirates played for last season’s Region 11 championship, in which Wheelersburg won as part of three consecutive regional titles.

Wheelersburg is the back-to-back defending Division III state champion, as the Pirates first won the state softball title in 2016.

The Jeeps of last season had no seniors, compared to five — the shortstop Zimmerman, third baseman Bella Claxon, catcher Ava Messer, outfielder Bre Potters and first baseman Ashlee Spence — for this year.

South Webster was playing the Pirates for the third time this season —as Wheelersburg swept the Jeeps 10-0 and 14-3 in regular-season Southern Ohio Conference Division III play.