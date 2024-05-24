Noah Jacob Benner, Bryan Ray Biggs Jr., Mallory Ann Cassidy, Abby Michelle Clausing, Morgan Cline, Jessyka Grace Davis, Elliana Nicole Downs, Kaidyn Olivia Fannin, Kenneth Michael Fowler III, Carson Holschuh, Olivia Nicole Howard, Delaney Rose James, Alex Ray Keeton, Megan Elizabeth King, Austin Michael Knauff, Alexander Matthew Lockert, Marcus Jae Lunsford, Chloe Evelyn Maddix, Brandon Jay Malone, Jersie Elizabeth Marie Marchand, Marissa Aisling Mogan, Chloe Marie Mustain, Keegen Michael Newman, Ambria Marie Ratcliff, Shaelyn Rakel Rawlins, Gracie Mae Rideout Ward, Jaira Audrey Roberts, Jacob Lewis Robinson, Gracelynn Ross, Aidan Vaughn Smith, Damone James Sparks, Delaney Paige Staker, Noah Scott Steele, Charles Franklin Swartz III, Marshall Duane Thornton II, Eric Wang.
Clay graduating class of 2024