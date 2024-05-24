‘Burg returns to regional final

Wheelersburg junior shortstop Catie Boggs (20) Courtesy of Terry Stevenson of www.burgsports.com Wheelersburg sophomore Ava Estep hugs senior teammate Haley Myers (2) Courtesy of Terry Stevenson of www.burgsports.com Wheelersburg senior catcher Haley Myers Courtesy of Terry Stevenson of www.burgsports.com Wheelersburg senior AndiJo Howard (32), junior Kaylynn Carter (7) and senior Haley Myers (2) Courtesy of Terry Stevenson of www.burgsports.com

ATHENS — For the 19th time this season, the Wheelersburg Pirates sent their opponent packing on a mercy rule.

This time, on Wednesday at Ohio University’s Softball Field, it was a 12-2 win in the Division III regional semifinals against Meadowbrook in five innings.

The Pirates are now 21-1, and will play in the Region 11 championship game for the fourth consecutive season —all victories in the first three.

Ava Estep was the catalyst for the explosive performance at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a grand slam home run and a walk.

In all four innings it came to the plate, Wheelersburg scored at least one run.

In the second and third innings alone, the Pirates plated 10 combined.

Part of this explosion was working deep counts, forcing the Meadowbrook pitcher to throw strikes.

“We knew that we would make them better if we let them work out of the zone. We were really trying to focus on what our strike zone would be and making her throw in the zone.” Wheelersburg head coach Teresa Ruby said, after the game.

After a scoreless top of the first inning, Estep immediately made her presence felt in the bottom half.

After leading off with a walk, she advanced to third base on a bunt — and scored after the ball got away from the third baseman.

In the bottom of the second, the bases quickly became loaded with none out after a single, bunt and hit by pitch.

Emma Smith then came to the plate, and had a tremendous eight-pitch at-bat that ended up in a walk, forcing home Jalynn Drake and making it 2-0.

On an equally impressive at-bat, Estep hit her grand slam to bust it wide open to 6-0.

“Ava is what I call a big-game player. She did well against this team last year, I think she was 4-for-5.” Ruby said after the game, about Estep’s impact.

Kaylynn Carter — the junior right-handed pitcher — worked another clean frame in the ensuing top half, and the Pirates came back up looking to extend their lead.

They would do this and more, scoring five runs in the inning on a combination of hits and Meadowbrook errors.

After a bunt, there was some confusion among the Meadowbrook players, as the pitcher threw the ball to third base where nobody was covering.

This scored one run to make it 8-0.

Estep singled to make it 9-0, and a passed ball would score the runner to make it 10-0.

Haley Myers laid down a sacrifice bunt for the final run of the inning, making it 11-0 after the chaos ended.

The only runs for Meadowbrook came in the top of the fourth inning on a bases loaded, one-out single from McKendell Boyer, making it 11-2.

AndiJo Howard came in to relieve Carter, stranding the first two batters she would face.

In the bottom of the fourth, the run rule would come back into play — after Laken Wright made it 12-2 after a single.

Howard shut down the side in the top of the fifth, and the Pirates would head back to the regional championship game yet again, this time facing South Webster.

The Jeeps and Pirates played for last season’s Region 11 championship, in which Wheelersburg won as part of three consecutive regional titles.

Wheelersburg is the back-to-back defending Division III state champion, as the Pirates first won the state softball title in 2016.

