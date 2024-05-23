Wild Ride grows to new elevation

Riders of the 2023 Wild Ride Toni Dengel | Connex Riders of the 2023 Wild Ride Toni Dengel | Connex

After a year of training, and dozens of events, Portsmouth’s Connex is ready to bring back its famous Wild Ride in Shawnee State Park event with a force, enlisting a tremendous number of bicyclists who will take on the Shawnee forest and hills in stride as they compete against their own record and now others.

The Wild Ride is welcoming its fourth year with the event and Connex’s Wendi Waugh says that the event has been popular so far.

Last year’s event brought in 91 cyclists, which was an increase from the 67 riders the year before. This year is already a banner year with people traveling from six states.

The event features seven routes.

They are the 9.2-mile paved Cottontail; the 16.5-mile paved Bear; the 30.2-mile paved Bobcat; the 60-mile paved Rattler; the 100-mile paved Tick; the 34.1-mile gravel Hawk; and the 60-mile gravel Storm.

Waugh explained that each route is named in dedication of Shawnee State Park and organizing the event has been a fun ride so far.

“All of the names of our routes are related to the nature and wildlife found in the forest and we are proud that we’ve added a family friendly one,” Waugh claimed last year. “It’s still a challenge, because anything in the forest is a challenge, but it is nice being able to offer an easier route. We’ve just been expanding every year, getting better every year.”

This year, Connex worked on adapting a more complicated route, The Tick, which Waugh promises will definitely “suck the blood” out of the riders. According to Waugh, The Tick is designed to challenge the best riders with the most complicated hills southern Ohio has to offer that features 100 miles and 6,000 feet of elevation.

With the addition of The Tick, the event is shaping up to be a ride for every type of rider, from beginner to experienced. This event is even growing to become a challenge similar to the annual TOSRV ride.

While TOSRV is a two-day tour that highlights 200 miles of riding in total, The Tick addition is a 100-mile daylong ride that features massively more wild elevation numbers. Waugh explained that the elevation of TOSRV is around 1,100 feet one way.

“This is a lot tougher than TOSRV,” Waugh said. “This is very challenging and is for advanced riders. We even have riders coming from Texas, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio. With the riders we have registered now, we have six states represented.”

In addition to The Tick, Connex has adapted The Storm, The Rattlesnake, and The Tick into a race with a competitive segment where awards will be given to top finishers.

“I feel super excited. I think the routes this year are crazy good. I also am super excited that we offer a variety of routes, from the nine-mile Cottontail to the 100-mile Tick,” Waugh said. “Another thing I love about this event is that it brings together gravel and paved-road riders. It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginning or an advanced rider who wants to ride a hybrid mountain or gravel bike. There is truly something for everyone.”

One unique feature of the ride is that the medals given to riders, which are edible.

Waugh enjoys preparing for this event and planning new routes. She says that the event is laid out to guarantee bikers interact with each other as they all pedal their ways through their challenge. One reason she has so much love for the event is because of the location.

“In my mind, it is like the Shawnee forest is Scioto County’s version of own dedicated bike trail. There is minimal traffic, and, not only that, but you’re rolling through the forest. There are hills and trees and an atmosphere you can’t beat,” Waugh explained. “The other thing that is super cool, in the way that we’ve done the routes— whether you’re a Rattlesnake or Bear Cub or Bobcat Rider— you’re going to see other riders. You’ll pass them and they’ll be coming in different directions. It is just nice being able to see everybody enjoying their rides.”

The routes are a challenge, however, and Waugh says that it is a good idea to train for the moment. That aspect is another reason why she enjoys the event.

“This ride is a reason for people to train,” Waugh said. “We want to inspire people to move outdoors, and this event accomplishes that, because it gives them that incentive to train and prepare.”

Connex operates on two major missions: getting people outdoors and moving in a way that invokes community, but, also, something that some people may not expect. However, they excel at their mission of accomplishing both.

“We’re all about moving outdoors, but we are also about tourism and bringing people to this area,” Waugh said. “This event really relates to that mission, because it exposes people to Ohio’s largest and hilliest state park and we then encourage those people into town by giving them their mugs to fill at the brew pub, because want them to see Portsmouth as well.”

The event is the sole fundraiser for the organization and their largest event.

“This is the only event we charge for. We work so hard on it and spend a lot of time and effort making it the best event it can be. We arrange the mugs, the edible medals, map the trails, order jerseys; it is a big deal for us,” Waugh said.

The Wild Ride event is only one of dozens of events offered throughout the year by the organization to get people active in the community through bicycling, paddling, walking, hiking, and more. In the coming months, they have many events scheduled. Some of them include weekly Tour de Portsmouth rides, group hikes, the full moon kayak floats, and more. Follow them on Facebook for more information about their events.

The next Wild Ride is being planned for June 15. Riders can register online at www.bikereg.com/portsmouth-connex-wild-ride. Riders wishing to order a special jersey must order before May 15. The prices raise on June 1. Currently, registration is only $25-$45. Jerseys are $70.

