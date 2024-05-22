CAO launches vehicle repair pilot program

SCIOTO COUNTY— Community Action Organization of Scioto County’s (CAO) Workforce Solutions and Community Development department is ready to get people on the road to success with a pilot vehicle repair program.

The program is rooted in workforce development, providing up to $2,500 per individual addressing necessary repairs to vehicles that will allow them to achieve gainful employment and place them in the fast lane to success.

The organization explained that there are many ways the program can assist in repairs, with excluded repairs from the program including elective or non-essential items such as radios, speakers, upholstery, windshields, windows, paint, body, rust repair; gasoline and air conditioning systems; and recreational vehicle repair, including motorcycles.

“There are a lot of ways in which this pilot will allow us to benefit job seekers and provide them with even more potential to achieve success,” Workforce Solutions and Community Development Director Luanne Valentine said. “We’ve been assisting people through job seeking services, with training opportunities, and more for a long time. Some of the supportive programs we have, many people may not even realize we utilize, because we are always rapidly expanding to support more and more people with unique needs. We always encourage people to visit our Ohio Means Jobs Center to speak with staff about what services we offer, but, since this service is freshly funded, we are making an even greater attempt to spread the word.”

Additionally, individuals receiving vehicle repair services may also be eligible to receive up to two months of vehicle insurance payments. These additional payments are limited to the participant’s cost and will be deducted from the $2,500 from the $2,500 total allowed for vehicle repairs. Participants not receiving a vehicle repair service will not be eligible to receive vehicle insurance assistance with the exception of eligible youth participants who also receive assistance to complete a driver’s education and obtain a driver’s license.

“Investing in supportive services isn’t just about providing assistance; it’s about empowering our workforce to thrive,” Valentine said. “Behind every success story lies a network of support and by prioritizing and financing these services, we are nurturing people’s abilities to find gainful employment and make meaningful change for the future. Something as simple as a car repair and a small assistance with insurance can mean more than some may initially expect, especially in a community where transportation is so necessary but can be a massive burden.”

While the program is being offered locally through CAO, it has a wider footprint, with its creation being rooted in the entire regional Workforce Development Board. Area 1 Director Crystal Keaton is excited about the new opportunity and is proud of her staff and partners for pulling everything together to help Ohioans better achieve success.

“Reliable transportation is a real barrier for Ohio’s rural workforce,” Keaton said. “The local Workforce Development Board advocates for services to increase the workforce participation rate to benefit both the worker and the employer. The Car Repair Program Pilot will assist eligible individuals who are actively working or enrolled in a training program to make necessary repairs to vehicles, so that they may have reliable transportation to these workforce activities.”

The pilot began April 1, 2024 and will end June 30, 2025.

The Car Repair Program is locally operated by Community Action Organization of Scioto County and funded by Workforce Development Board Area 1 with Workforce Opportunity Investment Act funds from Ohio Dept of Job and Family Services. Regionally the pilot is being operated in Adams, Brown, Highland, Pike and Scioto Counties through the county’s local Community Action and OhioMeansJobs Center.

Community Action Organization of Scioto County is a 501©3 non-profit serving southern Ohio, primarily Scioto County, in a wide capacity. Through dozens of programs across four major departments, Workforce Solutions and Community Development, Early Childhood, Social Services, Energy Solutions, and WIC, the agency assists community members in nearly every need someone may have. If there isn’t an in-house program to support a need, then they have a partner they can refer. The agency is “helping people, changing lives” at 433 Third Street, Portsmouth. To learn more, call 740.354.7541. or visit www.caosciotocounty.org.