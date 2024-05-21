Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, May 22

SOCIAL EVENT—An event for former employees of the A-plant, Fernald, Mound, and GE will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. at the Scioto County Welcome Center 342 Second St., Portsmouth. This event is sponsored by Cold War Patriots.

THURSDAY, May 23

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

PORTSMOUTH CITY SCHOOLS—Regular monthly board meeting of the Portsmouth City School Board at 5 p.m., at Portsmouth High School, 1225 Gallia St., Portsmouth.

CLAY SCHOOL BOARD—Regular monthly board meeting of the Clay Local School Board at 7 p.m., at Clay High School, 44 Clay High St., Portsmouth.

SCIOTO COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES—The board of Scioto County Developmental Disabilities will conduct a special meeting at 5 p.m., Thursday, May 23, at the Carousel Center, 1112 Gallia St., Portsmouth. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct regular business. An Ethics Council meeting will take place at 4:45 p.m. in the same location, if needed.

BUSINESS AFTER HOURS—Glockner Enterprises will be hosting the monthly Business After Hours at 5 p.m. at their headquarters, 302 Market St., Portsmouth. This event is sponsored by the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce.

VALLEY TRUSTEES—The Valley Township trustees will conduct a special meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 23, at the township hall. The topic under discussion is employee medical insurance.

FREE PLANETARIUM SHOW—Shawnee State University offers free planetarium shows on at 7 p.m., Mondays and Thursdays at the Clark Planetarium in SSU’s Advanced Technology Center. Thursday’s show will be Black Holes.

FRIDAY, May 24

SATURDAY, May 25

PORTSMOUTH DAY AT THE REDS—Local baseball hero Al Oliver throws out the first pitch at the CIncinnati Reds’ Portsmouth Day at Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati. This night game will be played against the LA Dodgers and starts at 7:10 p.m. Portsmouth Day festivities begin at 8:30 a.m., and the game will feature a Reds phone wallet giveaway.

MISS OHIO USA & MISS OHIO TEEN USA—Preliminary pageant starts at 2 p.m. and will include the presentation of each contestant. The finals pageant will be at 8 p.m., with the presentation of semi-finalist and crowning. Tickets are sold separately for each show. All contestants participate in both shows. Tickets are available at vrcfa.com/online-tickets.

MINFORD ALUMNI BANQUET—The Minford High School Alumni Banquet is at 5 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. at Minford High School, 491 Bond Road, Minford. Tickets are $25 each.

MONDAY, May 27

MINFORD MEMORIAL DAY PARADE—Parade steps off from Desco, 575 West St. with a destination of Bennett Cemetery. Lineup begins at 10 a.m. with stepoff at 11:30 a.m. While pre-registration is not required, those who wish to register should email [email protected]. This parade is sponsored by the Minford Fire Department.

TUESDAY, May 28

The South Central Ohio ESC will be holding a special meeting at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, at the SCOESC Business Center located at 3879 Rhodes Ave, New Boston. The purpose of the meeting is to award construction contracts for the third floor remodel of the Business Center and to consider the employment and compensation of employees.

The Portsmouth City Board of Health will meet in special session at 6 p.m. in the converence room at the Portsmouth City Health Department, 605 Washington St.

WEDNESDAY, May 29

FARM BUREAU—The Scioto County Farm Bureau’s annual public policy meeting will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. May 23 in the lobby of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth.

