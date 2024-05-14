Malachi Bentley, Mariyah Blanton, Jesse Brewster, Daylon Brown, Aerianna Caldwell, Cloe Caldwell, Kaylee Chafin, Justin Clay, James Crawford, Christopher Escamilla, Dylan Fitzgerald, Mathew Flannery, Elijah Fletcher, Morgan Gambill, Braylon Greene, Jeremy Hall, Bailey Hicks, Devon Hopkins, Haylie Howard, Adriana Hufferd, Cameron Justice, Abigail Lane, Karleigh Lennex, Natayle McGuire, Norris McKinley, Passion Merriman, Chloe Monk, Matthew Nelson, Zach Perdas, Carter Roe, Gracie Sapp, Morgan Stiltner, Seth Thrasher, Zekiah Underwood, Bradon Winston, Dashiyah Wood.
Home around-town East High School graduates