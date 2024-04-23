Community Calendar April 24-27

WEDNESDAY, April 24

WASHINGTON TRUSTEES—The Washington Township trustees meet at 7 p.m., at the township building on U.S. 52.

BRUSH CREEK TRUSTEES—The Brush Creek Township trustees meet at 7 p.m., at the township hall in Otway.

THURSDAY, April 25

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

VALLEY TRUSTEES—The Valley Township trustees will meet at 6 p.m. at the community building, 459 Robert Lucas Road, Lucasville.

FRIDAY, April 26

PIKE COUNTY DOGWOOD FESTIVAL—The 52nd annual festival celebrtaes local music, food, and much more. Admission is free and parking is $1 at the Pike County Fairgrounds, 394 Midway Ave., Piketon. Event begins at 10 a.m., Friday, and ends at 5 p.m., Sunday.

SATURDAY, April 27

SSU SPRING COMMENCEMENT—Shawnee State University graduates the Class of 2024. This event starts at 11 a.m. on the Alumni Green on the SSU campus, 940 Second St., Portsmouth. No tickets needed, seating is first-come, first-served and opens at 9:30 a.m.

REDUCED ADOPTIONS AND DONATION DRIVE—Meet your new best friend at Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets, 80 Easter Drive. This event starts at 10 a.m. and runs to 4 p.m. Kittens are one for $40 or two for $50; Adult cats are $20; two puppies are $50 off; and adult dogs are $60. Donations of collars, leashes, cat and kitten or dog and puppy food (hard and canned), kitten formula, treats, toys, blankets, newspapers, and more accepted! Message the Sierra’s Haven Facebook page for more info.

MINFORD SPRING FESTIVAL—This weekend at Rose Valley Animal Park, 330 Marcum Road, Minford, will be filled of great family fun! Come out and enjoy great food, more than 30 local vendors, face painting, kids crafts, balloon entertainment with Mark Wood, feeding and petting animals and MORE. This event begins at 10 a.m., Saturday.

SUNDAY, April 28

CREAM OF THE CROP—The opening of a juried exhibition at the Southern Ohio Museum open to local artists. Artists are asked to submit works between April 2-6. Awards and prizes will be announced at the exhibit opening. For more information, visit https://somacc.com/2022-cream-of-the-crop-2/.

