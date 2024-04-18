Local Briefs, week of April 14

Greenup’s Annual Kite Day slated for April 20

GREENUP—Greenup County Tourism is proud to host the Third Annual Kite Day from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, Saturday, April 20 at McKell Middle School, 129 Bulldog Lane, South Shore. Hot air balloon rides will take place from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., weather permitting.

The free event will include hot air balloon rides, Kona Ice, cotton candy, face painting, balloon art, tie- dye shirt activity and much more. All kids will receive a free swag bag and a kite. Kids will have the opportunity to fly kites during the event.

“We are thrilled to host Kite Day each year in Greenup County,” said Jaime Bloss, tourism director for Greenup County. “This event gives area residents a fun filled event where families can come and enjoy the outdoors, kite flying and so much more.”

The rides are free and tickets will be required for each participant. For ticket information, please visit Event Brite. The ticket link will also be shared on our Facebook page and will be available while supplies last.

Crafts and activities will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families can also visit with the Greenup County Ambulance Authority, the fire department, Primary Plus, the Greenup County Health Department and much more.

“Our goal is to bring families outdoors and together to experience Greenup County. We are looking forward to sharing this event with families in and around Greenup County,” Bloss said.

Food will also be available to purchase during the event. Dragonfly Outdoor Café will be on-site with food options for kids to purchase. Sadie Jane’s Lemonade will also be available to purchase during the event.

For more information, please contact Jaime Bloss at [email protected].

Area gas prices trending down this week

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 12 cents lower this week at $3.416 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

South Central Ohio’s average this week is $3.416, while last week’s average price was $3.533. The national average price per gallon this week is $3.622.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.501 Athens

$3.428 Chillicothe

$3.389 Gallipolis

$3.493 Ironton

$3.385 Jackson

$3.408 Portsmouth

$3.387 Washington Court House

$3.477 Waverly

Today’s national average price for regular gasoline is $3.63. This marks an increase of four cents from last week and twenty cents from one month ago. Today’s average is three cents cheaper than last year. Compared to last week, oil prices are a few dollars cheaper, with minor fluctuations.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

Marinski named a dean at OU Southern

Ohio University’s Vice Provost for Regional Higher Education and Partnerships Lewatis McNeal has announced Deborah R. Marinski has assumed the role of dean of campus and community relations of Ohio University Southern. Marinski has held the role of interim dean since June 1, 2022. Marinski remains an associate professor of history for OHIO Southern.

Since joining OU Southern in 2014 as an assistant professor and program coordinator, Marinski has held various roles within the University, including faculty senator, chair of the Ohio University Southern Faculty Council, and speaker for the Ohio University Southern Campus graduate recognition ceremony. She has garnered several awards for her contributions, including the Outstanding Faculty Member in Teaching award (2019-2020), Outstanding Faculty Member in Service award (2013-2014), and Outstanding Faculty Member in Research award (2011-2012), all for OHIO Southern.

Prior to her tenure at OHIO, Marinski served as a visiting assistant professor at the University of Toledo and gained experience working with Lourdes College in Sylvania, Ohio, and the Lucas County Maumee Valley Historical Society.

Marinski holds a Ph.D. in American history from the University of Toledo, along with a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in history from the same institution. During her time as interim dean, she has significantly advanced community partnerships and utilized campus resources to benefit Lawrence County and beyond. She advocates strongly for human rights and ensures that all campus resources are open and accessible.

© 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved