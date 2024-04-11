Briefs for April 10 through April 12

Handcrafted Weekend to be April 13-14

Greenbo Lake State Resort Park has partnered with the Greenup County Quilt Guild and the Greenup Extension Community Arts Program to offer a weekend of artisan demonstrations and displays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 13, and noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, April 14, at the Jesse Stuart Lodge.

The event will feature the historic quilt show that fills the entire first floor conference center. Two friendly alpacas, Cinnamon and Captain America from Silver Run Ranch, will greet guests at the main entrance to the lodge. Their owner will display the wool and natural dye process he uses to weave beautiful pieces of functional art. Additional demonstrations will take place throughout the lodge showing woodcarving, basketmaking, metalworking, hatmaking/embellishing, pottery, leatherworking, oil painting, green joinery chairmaking, knitting/crochet/macramé/cross stitch, and two luthiers (instrument builders) building guitars and fiddles.

Artisans will have displays and information about purchasing custom pieces. Live music by Kentucky Memories and a fiddle showcase at 4 p.m., Saturday, and the Rail City Dulcimer Society at 3 p.m., Sunday. Angler’s Cove Restaurant will feature a lunch and dinner buffet Saturday and a lunch buffet Sunday. Call the lodge at (606) 473-7324 for weekend special rates.

Call Greenup Extension at (606) 836-0201 for event details. This event is sponsored by UK King’s Daughters, Greenup County Tourism, and Greenup County Extension Community Arts.

Don’t risk it, call 811 before you dig

In observance of National Safe Digging Month in April, Columbia Gas shared results from a recent national survey of 1,000 U.S. homeowners revealing that over half (51 percent) plan to complete an outdoor do-it-yourself digging project in the next year, 56 percent do not plan to notify 811 ahead of time, putting themselves and their communities at risk.

Thousands of buried utilities are damaged each year due to digging activities. Safe Digging Month reminds homeowners and contractors that digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in serious injuries, inconvenient service disruptions and costly repairs when natural gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines are damaged.

Making a free locate request online at ohio811.org or by calling 811 at least two full business days before digging will help maintain essential utility service while keeping their communities safe by reducing the likelihood of accidentally digging into buried lines. After contacting 811, professional locators will mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint, or both. Each color of paint and/or flag represents a unique type of underground utility. The flags may be removed once the project is fully complete. For more information visit ColumbiaGasOhio.com/811.