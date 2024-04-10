OHSAA announces golf state tournament courses and dates

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the host courses and dates for the girls and boys state golf tournaments in October, which include two new venues.

NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury will continue to host a state tournament, while Firestone Country Club in Akron and NCR Country Club in Kettering will both host two state tournaments for the first time.

All three venues are under contract for only the 2024 state tournaments.

The Ohio State University Golf Club, which has hosted the OHSAA golf state tournaments since 1929 except during renovation years, informed the OHSAA that they are declining the opportunity to host the state tournaments this fall.

In addition, the OHSAA has announced that schools can begin the 2024 golf regular season on Monday, July 29 — instead of the previously announced start date of August 1.

2024 OHSAA Golf State Tournaments

Boys Division III — October 11-12 (Friday-Saturday) at NorthStar Golf Club (Sunbury)

Girls Division II — October 13-14 (Sunday-Monday) at Firestone Country Club, Fazio Course (Akron)

Boys Division II — October 13-14 (Sunday-Monday) at Firestone Country Club, North Course (Akron)

Girls Division I — October 14-15 (Monday-Tuesday) at NCR Country Club, North Course (Kettering)

Boys Division I — October 14-15 (Monday-Tuesday) at NCR Country Club, South Course (Kettering)

“We are thrilled to be able to add Firestone Country Club and NCR Country Club to our list of state tournament venues,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “The golf community is very familiar with these two prestigious country clubs and our state tournament qualifiers will have a great experience at those courses, along with our continued relationship with NorthStar Golf Club, which has been a great host.”

The OHSAA girls and boys sectional golf tournaments for all divisions will be held Sept. 18-28, followed by the district tournaments Sept. 30-Oct. 8.

Firestone Country Club opened in 1929, and has hosted the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions for 70 years — and is the current home to the Kaulig Companies Championship.

It has also hosted three PGA Championships and a Senior PGA Championship.

“We are excited to continue our history in championship golf and partner with the OHSAA to host part of the state golf championships at Firestone Country Club,” said Dale Davis, Director of Golf at Firestone Country Club. “It will be great to see athletes compete on the North and Fazio course over two days to determine the state champions.”

NCR Country Club hosted the 1969 PGA Championship on the South Course.

It also hosted the 2005 U.S. Senior Open, the 1986 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2022 U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

Official website: https://www.ncrcountryclub.com/.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the state golf championships and are looking forward to hosting the competitors and their families,” said Jeff Grant, Chief Operating Officer at NCR Country Club.

More information about OHSAA golf is available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/golf