SCPL has month booked with events

SCIOTO COUNTY— The Scioto County Public Library (SCPL) system, through its five locations and Bookmobile, provides more programming than you can properly organize in a news piece, where they plan many opportunities for local residents—from those just being released from the maternity ward to those who are elderly and homebound.

“Our programming is another way for us to interact with our community,” Scioto County Public Library’s Katie Williams said. “The library isn’t just about books. We are about using advanced technology, being a resource to our youth for new educational experiences while having fun and providing a place for adults to socialize with others and learn new skills.”

The Wheelersburg Library will be hosting a flower pot painting event on Tuesday, April 9 at 5:30 p.m. It is for adults 18 and older and is free. Registration is required.

The South Webster Library will be hosting a wildflower sun catcher craft on Tuesday, April 9 at 6 p.m. It is for children aged 12 and under and is free.

The New Boston Library will be hosting an event featuring spring sensory bottles, crafts, and a scavenger hunt on Wednesday, April 10 at 4:30 p.m. It is for children 12 and younger and is free.

The Portsmouth Public Library will be hosting a Q-Tip flower painting craft on April 11 at 4 p.m. It is for children aged eight and under. It is free, but registration is required.

Amidst the annual Down by the River Quilt Guild show in the Portsmouth Public Library, an event is being planned the evening of April 16, between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Members of the guild will be present to discuss the history of the group as well current community and individual projects.

The Portsmouth Public Library will be hosting a glow party on Saturday, April 20 between 2 and 5 p.m. It is for children aged 12 and younger and is free.

The Lucasville Library will be hosting a geode magnet event on Monday, April 22 at 4 p.m. It is for teenagers aged 13 to 18 and is free.

The Bookmobile will be set up at Dogwood Ridge Apartments in Wheelersburg on Wednesday, April 24 between 3 and 4 p.m. for a snails and puzzles event. It is for children aged 12 and under.

The library system will be hosting a series of book fairs at their locations throughout April. Wheelersburg will kick off the series on Tuesday, April 16 between 5 and 7 p.m.; Lucasville follows the series on April 17 between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.; South Webster lands in the middle of the series on Thursday, April 18 between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.; New Boston Library continues the efforts on Monday, April 22 between 5 and 7 p.m. The series wraps up Thursday, April 25 between 5 and 7:30 p.m.

The theme of the fair this year is tied into Smart Money Week and financial literacy.

“This year, for Money Smart Week, let your child’s imagination grow while learning math and money management skills at the Library Book Fair,” the library stated in an event description. “While the money is fake, the purchases are real. Your child will be taking home fun prizes, school supplies, and books after their different shifts at the Library Book Fair. This program is best suited for children ages 7 to 12. The Book Fair is being offered at each Library location and is totally free.”

For more information on the book fair, call 740-354-5562.

“Many children in our community lack the funds to purchase items at school book fairs, and therefore miss out on buying school supplies and reading materials. The library decided that we can provide an equal opportunity regardless of finances for the children of Scioto County by visiting the library during Money Smart Week,” Youth Services Associate Hailey Hinch said. “They will learn about library resources and financial literacy while taking home helpful school supplies like folders, notebooks, funky pens, pencils, bags, and of course wonderful books to fill their shelves at home. The hope is to reach many children and get them vital school supplies while learning the basics of money.”

The events for the month extend at each location and you can find even more programming at their website. View all upcoming library events online at sciotolibrary.org.

