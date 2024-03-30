Greene still headed to trial in shooting death

Aden Greene Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Aden Greene, who stands accused of murder and felonious assault in connection with a shooting last summer, had a final pretrial appearance Friday. He is still slated for trial in April.

Greene, who was 17 at the time of the July 29 incident, is implicated in the shooting death of Nathaniel Chase McQuinley, 20, of Wheelersburg. His list of charges is: murder, attempted murder, and four counts of felonious assault.

Court records show Greene’s attorney earlier this month filed a notice of self defense. According to the filing, Greene was at a house party with several other young adults and teens. One young man kept throwing a friend of Greene’s into a swimming pool and the situation escalated into threats against Greene. According to the filing, the individual making threats had posted photos of himself with firearms on social media.

“Aden had reasonable grounds and an honest belief that he was in immediate danger of death or great bodily harm …” the filing states.

Then, the filing states: “As Aden pulled out his firearm, … Nathaniel came from behind Aden’s right side and violently attacked Aden’s head with a glass bottle, intending to kill Aden or cause serious bodily injury.

“Aden was in no position to retreat for fear of death or great bodily harm and his response was not unreasonable given the circumstances. Adan was knocked down, and as Nate continued to strike Aden with the glass bottle, Aden swung the firearm toward Nathaniel and fired to prevent further strikes.”

Aden Greene is currently housed in the Ross County Juvenile Detention Center in Chillicothe. He was bound over from juvenile court to be tried as an adult. Greene is scheduled to be in court for a two-day jury trial starting April 22 in the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas courtroom of Judge Mark Kuhn.