Intel-bound superload to move through area on April 3

The fourth of nearly two dozen “super loads” is scheduled to begin the journey north from Adams County Wednesday, April 3, with delivery on April 9. This will be the first load to head to New Albany and the new $28 billion Intel plant in Licking County.

The schedule includes a pause for the solar eclipse which is expected to bring a significant increase in traffic to the state of Ohio. The convoy will stop in West Portsmouth, Chillicothe, Rickenbacker, and Pickerington or Pataskala before delivery.

This load, an air processor, weighs 378,400 pounds, is 19-feet and 3-inches tall, 20-feet wide, and 128.5-feet long.

“These loads are the building blocks of our economy and represent thousands of good paying jobs that will improve the lives of Ohioans for generations,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “With this superload, we are making even more progress in building the Silicon Heartland.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation has carefully analyzed and planned the route to make sure these super loads can be accommodated. Since each load will be escorted by several Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, emergency traffic will get around the rolling roadblock with minimal delay. Working with partners like local governments and utility companies, obstructions along the route such as large overhead signs, traffic signals, and utility lines have been adjusted and moved.

The schedule of each of the nearly two dozen loads will be checked against local events, like festivals and fairs, to further minimize impacts.

Notifications will continue to be made in advance of each load leaving the dock on the Ohio River near the village of Manchester in Adams County. Updates will be provided as each load moves north toward central Ohio.

For more information, updates, and sign up for email alerts at transportation.ohio.gov/superload.