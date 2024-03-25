South Webster Food Pantry seeking volunteers

District 90 State representative Justin Pizzuli visited the South Webster Food Pantry on March 11. Photo from left to right: Member, Nina Queen, Justin Pizzuli, president, Kelly Meyers Deskins, treasurer, Debbie Fulk and secretary, Myrtle Barber. PDT| Ed Litteral Donations are still needed. PDT| Ed Litteral

SOUTH WEBSTER-The South Webster Food Pantry is currently in need of volunteers to continue with their mission of improving the health and well-being of the community.

“We do this by providing access to adequate, nutritious food in a welcoming environment. We are committed to responding to to our communities’ needs with reliable food assistance,” said the Board of Director’s.

The pantry, while still new, is already noticing a demand. The board said that students looking for volunteer hours are welcome to come and help out the cause.

Members are also asking for donations as well. They would most benefit from canned goods, non-perishables and supplies to help maintain the pantry.

They Pantry is open the first and third Tuesday of each month from 10am until 2pm. If you are interested in volunteering or making a donation, you can call 740-285-2078 for more information.