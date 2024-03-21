AEP Ohio recognizes Severe Weather Awareness Week by encouraging customers to be prepared for Spring, Summer storms

Call 911 or AEP Ohio immediately to report safety hazards. Submitted photo

GAHANNA— With Ohio recently experiencing deadly tornadoes and storms, Severe Weather Awareness Week is an ideal time for American Electric Power customers (AEP) to review and practice emergency plans to know what do before, during and after extreme weather events.

“Our crews work every day to take steps that will help prevent power outages during severe weather,” said Cherie Long, AEP Ohio’s emergency preparedness manager. “If weather hits and outages occur, our crews will be ready to respond. We want our customers to be ready, too — especially the elderly and those with life-supporting equipment and other medical needs.”

How AEP Ohio Prepares

Ongoing, Preventative Maintenance: From trimming trees away from power lines to updating equipment and adding smart technology, crews work year-round to proactively maintain and improve the system to help prevent possible power outages.

Proactive Monitoring: Our team of meteorologists closely monitors incoming weather, predicting the timing and severity of storms that may cause outages for our customers. Their work helps us better position crews and equipment ahead of the weather to speed up restoration efforts.

Always On: Crews are ready to deploy from 40+ service centers across the state. When needed, we partner with other utilities to bring in additional field personnel to restore power.

Watch this video to hear from one of our team members about how we prepare for storms and restore power.

How Customers Can Prepare

Plan Ahead: Identify a safe area ahead of time so everyone knows where to go if severe weather strikes. Include pets in your plan and check with those who are elderly, have health conditions or have young children to make sure they have a plan, too. We strongly encourage customers with life-supporting medical equipment to have a backup power source and an alternate plan in the event of a power outage.

Create an Emergency Kit: At a minimum, include non-perishable food, water, a flashlight, fresh batteries, a battery-powered radio or television, fully charged portable chargers, a blanket or sleeping bag, a first aid kit and any necessary medications.

Prepare Your Property: Secure any loose objects outside of your home such as furniture, umbrellas or trampolines that could become airborne.

Stay Connected: We’re committed to keeping our customers informed. To receive the latest information, you can sign up for text alerts, download the AEP Ohio mobile app and follow us on Facebook and X for updates.

Be Safe: Remember, all downed lines are dangerous. They carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. If you encounter a downed line, please stay away as far as possible from it and anything it may be touching. Call 911 or AEP Ohio immediately to report safety hazards.

AEP Ohio is based in Gahanna, Ohio, and is a unit of American Electric Power. AEP Ohio provides electricity to 1.5 million customers. News and information about AEP Ohio can be found at AEPOhio.com.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP’s approximately 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.6 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with nearly 29,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including approximately 5,800 megawatts of renewable energy. The company’s plans include growing its regulated renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2032. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP’s family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.