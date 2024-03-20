O-G’s White named Ohio Mr. Basketball

Ottawa-Glandorf senior Colin White (22) was named Ohio Mr. Basketball on Wednesday. Courtesy of OHSAA

COLUMBUS — Senior Colin White of Ottawa-Glandorf was named the 2024 Ohio Mr. Basketball on Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association.

White has helped lead the Titans to the OHSAA state tournament in all four years of his high school career.

They faced Harvest Prep at 5:15 p.m. on Friday in a Division III state semifinal.

He was a first-team All-Ohio selection as a sophomore and junior, with this season’s honors being announced next week.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East senior Jesse McCulloch was the runner-up and Garfield Heights sophomore Marcus Johnson finished third.

Other finalists included Malvern senior J’Allen Barrino, Shelby senior Alex Bruskotter, Westerville South junior Kruz McClure, Cincinnati Winton Woods senior Tyler McKinley, Louisville senior Hayden Nigro, and Preble Shawnee senior Mason Shrout.

In the statewide voting process conducted by members of the OPSWA, three points were awarded for first-place, two for second and one for third.

White had 81 points and McCulloch had 59 points.

Now in its 37th year, the prestigious Mr. Basketball award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988.

It has been voted on by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association since 2017.

Quizzed about his knowledge of former Mr. Basketball winners not named LeBron James, the 6-foot and 6-inch White responded without hesitation, “Malaki Branham, Gabe Cupps, Devin Royal, Jamar Butler and Greg Simpson.”

White has averaged 24.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals a game this season for O-G (24-3).

With 1,995 career points, he was five points away from becoming the first Ottawa-Glandorf player and first Putnam County player to score 2,000 points.

Ottawa-Glandorf has reached the boys basketball state tournament all four years of White’s career.

The Titans were state runner-up last season and in 2022, and have a 94-15 record in the last four seasons.

Next season, White will wear an Ohio State University uniform — after signing with the Buckeyes in November.

He chose OSU over Butler, Northwestern, Cincinnati and TCU — and recently reaffirmed his commitment to the Buckeyes after Jake Diebler was hired to replace Chris Holtmann.

White is the first Mr. Basketball from northwest Ohio since Lima Senior’s Xavier Simpson in 2016.

This is the 14th time an Ohio State recruit has won this award — in the 37 years it has been given out.

* * *

Ohio Mr. Basketball Winners

2024 — Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf

2023 — Devin Royal, Pickerington Central

2022 — Gabe Cupps, Centerville

2021 — Malaki Branham, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2020 — VonCameron Davis, Columbus Walnut Ridge

2019 — Samari Curtis, Xenia

2018 — Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington

2017 — Kaleb Wesson, Westerville South

2016 — Xavier Simpson, Lima Senior

2015 — Luke Kennard, Franklin High School

2014 — Luke Kennard, Franklin High School

2013 — Marc Loving, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit

2012 — Justin Fritts, Mentor

2011 — Trey Burke, Columbus Northland

2010 — Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland

2009 — Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland

2008 — William Buford, Toledo Libbey

2007 — Jon Diebler, Upper Sandusky

2006 — O.J. Mayo, North College Hill

2005 — O.J. Mayo, North College Hill

2004 — Jamar Butler, Lima Shawnee

2003 — LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2002 — LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2001 — LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2000 — (tie) Tony Stockman, Medina; Chester Mason, Cleveland South

1999 — Emmanuel Smith, Euclid

1998 — William “Sonny” Johnson, Garfield Heights

1997 — Kenny Gregory, Columbus Independence

1996 — Jason Collier, Springfield Catholic

1995 — Damon Stringer, Cleveland Heights

1994 — Aaron Hutchins, Lima Central Catholic

1993 — Geno Ford, Cambridge

1992 — Greg Simpson, Lima Senior

1991 — Greg Simpson, Lima Senior

1990 — Bob Patton Jr., Youngstown Liberty

1989 — Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber

1988 — Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber