Green Twp. park named for prolific local figure

PORTSMOUTH- The park on the Ohio side of the Greenup Dam now has a name, and it’s one steeped in Green Township history.

The Scioto County Commissioners on Thursday passed a resolution naming the newest county park. Gould Park, formerly the state welcome center at the Greenup Locks and Dam, is named for Orin Barron Gould, who lived from 1818-1890. A resident of Green Township, Gould was born in New Hampshire and his family moved to the Franklin Furnace area when he was 2 years old.

The commissioners consulted with the Green Township trustees in naming the park, which sits on land once owned by Gould.

“After much deliberation, I really appreciate the time we took to do this because we wanted to make sure we did it right,” said Commission Chair Bryan Davis. Gould is “a person in their history that really, I believe, is very suitable.”

The park has been a work in progress for more than a year, with some aspects installed in Spring 2023. It has been finished, yet nameless, for months. Davis said the trustees brought Gould’s name to the commissioners and detailed his history and impact on the local area and it all just clicked.

“He was at times a Green Township trustee, township constable, justice of the peace … and he was also a county commissioner at one time,” Davis said. “There is a lot of history here.”

“I think that this is a great namesake. It would be interesting to know if there are living descendants of his in Greenup Township.”

In addition to being a civic leader in Green Township, Gould is believed to have been a conductor on the Underground Railroad.

“I appreciate the trustees and their thoughts on this,” said Commissioner Scottie Powell. “As we’re seeing a lot of focus and drawing out that history in our community in connecting our Underground Railroad story” people interested in the Underground Railroad may consider a visit to the park and surrounding areas.

Gould is also believed to have built the first school and the first Methodist church in Green Township, Davis said.

“Our county is just steeped in wonderful history that most of us aren’t aware of,” said Commissioner Cathy Coleman. “This gentleman is a forefather of this area. He dedicated his life and his money and everything he had to build that area up there and I’m negligent that I didn’t even know about that part of history.”

The park is now is home to shelters, restrooms, an accessible playground with rubberized safety flooring, and picnic tables. It is open for public use.

And where is Mr. Gould, should anyone want to pay respects?

“He is buried in Greenlawn cemetery,” Davis said.

The Scioto County Commissioners meet at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays, on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth.

Reach Lori McNelly at