Load approaches OSCO. PDT| Ed Litteral Utility workers move overhead lines out of the way for the approaching load. PDT| Ed Litteral Superload completes the turn to transition fully onto US23 North in the Southbound lane. PDT| Ed Litteral Superload completes the turn to transition fully onto US23 North in the Southbound lane. PDT| Ed Litteral

PORTSMOUTH- Around 8:00 am this morning, the superload that has been moving through West Portsmouth, has made the turn on to route US 23 North in Portsmouth by Bob & Floyds Tires. The load is now Traveling North on US Route 23 in the Southbound lanes to the intersection of Kinney’s Lane and Scioto Trail where it will cross over into the Northbound lanes towards Lucasville where it will stop for the evening.

Friday morning the load will take off around 8:00 am again and head toward Piketon.