Kiwanis Children’s Fund awards $12,000 to Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH– The Kiwanis Children’s Fund has awarded a $12,000 grant to the Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth to support its service project to make

improvements to the Kiwanis Playground at Tracy Park. This funding will specifically be used to make the park accessible to more local children.

“Members of the Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth are excited to have received this grant, which will assist in our effort to help children thrive, prosper and grow,” said Misty Simco, Past Kiwanis President and Chair of the club’s ADA Playground Committee. “We know kids need Kiwanis, in our community and in communities around the world.”

The addition of a new swing system will provide a recreational opportunity for children and

adults with mobility challenges, allowing them to experience the joy and benefits of outdoor play just like their peers. The lack of an ADA compliant swing system currently limits the

accessibility of our park and excludes a portion of our community from fully enjoying the facilities.“Kids need Kiwanis, now more than ever before, and this playground improvement project is an example of how our club can meet a need in our community,” said Simco. “We see this funding

as an investment in the future of our community’s children.”

To bring this project to fruition, Kiwanis continues to seek financial support from community members and local businesses. The total estimated cost for the installation of the ADA compliant swing, including all necessary safety features, is $30,000. “We are seeking contributions to help us reach our fundraising goal and make this project a reality, and this Kiwanis grant gives the club a great head start,” said Jamie Colley, Kiwanis President. As part of this fundraising campaign, Kiwanis has established the Kiwanis ADA Playground

Fund at the Scioto Foundation to allow for tax deductible donations since Kiwanis is not a 501C3 organization. Contributors may make any size donation to them with a specific note for the Kiwanis ADA Playground Fund. In-kind donations, such as construction materials, labor, or expertise are also welcome. Donors who give $100 or more will be publicly recognized on a display stationed at the park. Visit online at kiwanisofPortsmouth.org and select the “Kiwanis Playground” tab for more information about the playground and how you can be involved in this project.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. The Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth has served the local area for more than 100 years. In addition to the main club, Kiwanis also sponsors the award-winning Circle K International Club at Shawnee State University, sponsors seven high school Key Clubs in Scioto County, and sponsors a Builders Club for Notre Dame junior high students. Kiwanis also coordinates the award-winning Cool Kids Read campaign each year to promote literacy to local second-grade students. The club will also host its annual Pancake Day on April 17 at Cornerstone Portsmouth and a Ribfest in the fall. Kiwanis also provides four $1,000 scholarships annually to seniors graduating in Scioto County who are planning to attend Shawnee State University. The deadline for this year’s application is March 31.

The Kiwanis Children’s Fund raises money and provides support for Kiwanis clubs around the

world for projects related to childhood health and nutrition, education and literacy and youth

leadership development. Go to kiwanischildrensfund.org for more information.