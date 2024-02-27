Youthful Visions on display at PPL

Madison Carver, of Clay, creating art Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH— In celebration of Youth Art Month, the Local History Department of the Scioto County Public Library will display recently created artwork by local high school art students for the community to enjoy.

The project has been ongoing for some time, this year marking the 22nd anniversary of the “Youthful Visions” exhibit. The work includes both 2D and 3D works in a variety of media. Not only will patrons be able to visit the library to take in the artwork, but they’ll be able to take some with them, as they also have handmade bookmarks created by the art students.

The national program started in 1961. Since then, Youth Art Month has encouraged support for quality school art programming since

According to Coordinator Sharee Price, who is the gifted services coordinator for the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center, the program exists to recognize art education as a viable factor in the total education curriculum that develops citizens of a global society, and encourages commitment to the arts by students, community organizations, and individuals everywhere.

“I established this exhibit 22 years ago for my art students at Portsmouth High School and am so happy that when I moved into this position the other art teachers in the county wanted to share in it,” Price said. “As a former high school art teacher, it’s always interesting for me to see what the students create each year and I think it’s important for the community to have as many opportunities as possible to see what talented students we have. As a lifelong member of the Ohio Art Education Association, Youth Art Month has always held a special place in my heart because it is such a great way to advocate for our young artists and the importance of the arts in our overall curriculum.”

The local exhibit, on display between March 1 and April 2 in the Local History Department, which is located in the basement of the Portsmouth Public Library, will include artwork from students at Clay, Green, Minford, New Boston, Northwest, Oak Hill, Portsmouth, Valley, West, and Wheelersburg schools.

The Local History Supervisor at Portsmouth Public Library, Carolyn Cottrell, is ready to welcome the artwork, stating, “The Local History Department looks forward to every March and the artwork of the talented area students. It’s hard to believe we are in our 22nd year, but everyone has enjoyed promoting our young artists. Patrons and staff alike love the bookmarks that are provided by the schools to showcase their gifted students.”

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.