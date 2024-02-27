Kaboom! SSU’s Kammler, Moore, DMR combine for 5 RSC titles

Justin Moore Aiden Kammler

LOGAN — Just call them the Kaboom Crew.

Because when Aiden Kammler and Justin Moore show up at a track and field meet, one may as well gift-wrap points to the duo before they even begin performing.

Kammler capped off his dominating run through regular season and conference competition by collecting three event victories — between the one-mile run, the 3,000-meter run, and the distance medley relay.

Meanwhile, Moore obliterated the field, posting a personal-best and NAIA National ‘A’ Standard throw of 16.58 meters in the shot put — as well as a meet record 16.72-meter weight throw.

The pair grabbed or contributed to 50 of the Bears’ 86 points, helping Shawnee State finish fourth at the River States Conference Championship Meet — held recently at the Logan Chieftain Center in Logan.

No Moore messing around

Having already thrown an NAIA National ‘A’ Standard of 16.08 meters earlier in the year, Moore already had a mark that sat comfortably inside the nation’s top-15 from an NAIA standpoint.

However, last Saturday’s performance showed that Moore still has plenty left in the tank.

The freshman hurler ripped off a massive 54-foot, four-and-three-quarters inch throw that not only set a personal-best and led to one RSC championship, but came within five-hundredths of a meter from tying the meet record — set by Indiana-Kokomo’s Grant Gaylor in 2021.

Moore will have the eighth-best shot put mark in the entire NAIA, and the best among all freshmen and sophomores, when the mark is tallied in the official Track and Field Reporting Results System (TFFRS).

However, the Valley grad — and 2023 OHSAA Division III state shot put champion — wasn’t done.

In fact, Moore pulled off a 54-foot, 10-inch weight throw, setting the new RSC meet record in that event — and coming within three-tenths of a meter from an NAIA National ‘B’ Standard performance as a result.

His 20 points got SSU off to a strong start — and from there, Kammler helped push the tally up even further.

Kammler cleans up

Completing a regular season and conference journey that resulted in Kammler garnering RSC Track Athlete of the Year honors, the senior from Portsmouth capped off the event by notching three first-place efforts.

In the one mile, Kammler set the conference record, running a 4:17.18 — breaking the meet record by over six seconds, and becoming the first RSC athlete to ever run under a 4:20 in that event.

In the 3,000-meter run, Kammler ran an 8:42.28 — setting yet another meet record by nearly a second over the old mark.

Then, Kammler — along with Dylan French, Philip Evory and Kaiden Lanoy —all combined to run a 10:44.79 in the distance medley relay — which bettered second-place Midway by more than four seconds, en route to another conference title.

Additional

Behind the main duo, French notched second-team all-conference honors — and snagged a spot on the podium by running a 2:36.94 in the 1,000-meter run.

Meanwhile, Alex Morris edged fellow teammate Shawn Little for third-team all-RSC accolades — and a spot on the podium in the 5,000-meter run, as Morris ran a 15:16.24 to Little’s 15:23.23.

Matthew Rauch, who cleared 12-feet and five-and-a-half inches in the pole vault, finished fifth — as did the 4-by-800 meter relay team of Evory, Isaiah Lanoy, Kaiden Lanoy and Jacob Naumovski, who ran an 8:29.44.

Logan Boggs (sixth, 5,000-meter run, 15:38.14), Trevor Lanoy (sixth, 800-meter run, 2:02.60; seventh, 3,000-meter run, 9:01.59) and Kaiden Lanoy (eighth, 800-meter run, 2:05.13) rounded out the scoring finishers from Saturday.

With more than one NAIA National ‘A’ Standard performer, the Shawnee State men’s indoor track and field team has a great opportunity to be represented in the NAIA Track and Field Indoor National Championships.

The 59th annual version of the Men’s Indoor Track and Field National Championships commences (Thursday) February 29 through (Saturday) March 2.

