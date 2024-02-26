Ohio High School Boys Basketball AP Poll

The Top Ten teams in the final Associated Press Ohio high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1. Cin. Moeller (7)
|21-1
|108
|2. Cle. St. Ignatius (4)
|19-3
|87
|3. Garfield Heights
|21-1
|85
|4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange
|21-1
|79
|5. Findlay
|20-2
|73
|6. Delaware Hayes
|21-1
|57
|7. Toledo Whitmer
|20-2
|51
|8. Louisville
|20-2
|46
|9. Sandusky
|21-1
|21
|10. Cin. Elder
|17-4
|17
Others receiving 12 or more points: none
|DIVISION II
|1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (11)
|20-2
|118
|2. Shelby
|20-2
|95
|3. Lexington
|20-2
|92
|4. Youngs. Ursuline
|18-3
|57
|5. Cols. Hartley
|19-3
|56
|6. Cin. Wyoming (1)
|19-3
|53
|7. Willard
|18-4
|33
|8. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA
|20-2
|30
|9. Kettering Alter
|15-7
|18
|(tie) Marietta
|20-2
|18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Canfield 14, Creston Norwayne 14, Tipp City Tippecanoe 14
|DIVISION III
|1. Ottawa-Glandorf (4)
|19-3
|107
|2. Cle. Heights Lutheran East (4)
|16-5
|103
|3. Malvern (3)
|22-0
|100
|4. Toledo Emmanuel Christian
|19-3
|77
|5. Castalia Margaretta
|19-3
|45
|6. New Madison Tri-Village (1)
|20-2
|39
|(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|17-4
|39
|8. Worthington Christian
|18-4
|27
|8. Ashland Crestview
|21-1
|27
|10. Archbold
|20-2
|22
|10. Camden Preble Shawnee
|19-3
|22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Mooney 16
|DIVISION IV
|1. Toledo Christian (3)
|21-1
|104
|2. Russia (4)
|21-1
|93
|3. Richmond Heights (3)
|12-9
|89
|4. Troy Christian
|20-2
|73
|5. Lima Central Catholic
|20-2
|68
|6. Delphos St. John’s (1)
|20-2
|64
|7. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
|20-2
|26
|8. Woodsfield Monroe Cent.
|20-1
|24
|(tie) South Webster
|19-3
|24
|10. Berlin Hiland
|16-6
|19
|(tie) Antwerp
|20-2
|19
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pandora-Gilboa 12