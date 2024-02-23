Stiltner retrial ends in hung jury; new date not yet set

Nathan Stiltner Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH— The retrial of a man convicted of shooting to death a Portsmouth man ended last week with a hung jury.

According to Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman, a new trial date has not yet been set for Nathan Stiltner. His next court date, a pretrial, will be March 6 before Judge Howard H. Harcha III.

Stiltner was convicted in the death of Douglas Thackston, 37, of Portsmouth, at the Kendall Heights apartment complex. He was indicted on Aug. 23, 2018, and was later convicted on charges of attempted murder, murder, felonious assault (two counts), and having weapons while under disability. He was sentenced to prison on May 29, 2019.

Stiltner has been incarcerated in Noble County during the appeals process. His original sentence was life without a chance of parole for 25 years, plus three years for a firearm specification. He would serve 28 years before a chance at parole.