Pizzulli highlights state funding to impact Scioto County

LUCASVILLE- The Ohio Controlling Board yesterday approved the release of over $9.7 million funding to be used towards construction costs at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility located in Scioto County, announced State Rep. Justin Pizzulli, R-Franklin Furnace.

More specifically, the funding will be used to support the third phase of the HVAC Replacement Project.

“I will continue to fight to ensure funding finds its way to southern Ohio,” Pizzulli said. “Many of our state facilities need upgrades and our workers deserve the best conditions.”

The project will include replacing 48 existing air handling units, installing air conditioning within the staff training room, and connecting new HVAC Units to the existing electrical system, among other components.