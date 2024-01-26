3 arrested on drug, weapons charges after traffic stop

Tiffany Blanton Chris Madden Mark Swain

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announces that three individuals have been arrested on drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop on Cook Road in Lucasville.

Thoroughman said that at about 1:42 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 25, Deputy Kevin Lewis observed a red Dodge vehicle traveling north bound on U.S. 23 with an expired registration. Lewis, who was in front of the vehicle, slowed down to allow the vehicle to pass him. The driver of the vehicle would not pass and took an immediate right turn unto Cook Road.

Lewis was able to catch up to the vehicle and made a traffic stop on Cook Road near the intersection of Woodland. Deputy Lewis discovered the driver of the vehicle, Tiffany Blanton, did not have a valid operator’s license and that she had an active warrant for her arrest out of Pike County.

Lewis established probable cause to search the vehicle and he waited for additional deputies to arrive to conduct the search. Inside the vehicle deputies located a loaded 9 MM handgun hidden under the front passenger seat, a bottle containing two plastic bags with what appears to be fentanyl, digital scales which are used to sell illegal narcotics, a jar containing a crystal-like substance which appears to be meth.

Arrested was Chris Madden, 39, from 2551 Richie S., Portsmouth. Madden was charged with Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree, Having Weapon While Under Disability, a felony of the 3rd degree, and Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 3rd degree. Also arrested was Tiffany Blanton, 38, from 2019 Pennington Road, Waverly, Ohio. Blanton was charged with Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the second degree, and Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree, and Mark Swain, 31, from 409 E. Third St., Piketon. Swain was charged with Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the second degree, Having Weapon While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree and Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree.

Thoroughman stated this is an ongoing investigation and this case will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional charges.