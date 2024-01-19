Ky. legislators look toward creating budget

FRANKFORT— Despite the snow and inclement weather that led many schools and several businesses in the district to close their doors last week, the Kentucky General Assembly reconvened on Tuesday. We rounded off Week 3 of the 2024 Regular Session, completing a fifth of our 60-day legislative journey. As the temperatures outside turned frigid, Frankfort was heating up with legislative activity. Reignited after a reflective pause for MLK Jr. Day, the legislature now looks to tackle the heart of our agenda, constructing a budget that addresses the pressing needs and aspirations of our people.

This week’s standout moment? The Kentucky House of Representatives unveiled their inaugural budget draft – a starting gun for what promises to be a long and comprehensive trek through fiscal planning. This draft is the first step in a dynamic journey. It will evolve and transform within the House before passing the baton to us in the Senate, where we’ll scrutinize, tweak, and fine-tune it before returning it to the House. Why all this meticulous attention? Well, the General Assembly oversees how our public dollars are spent. The goal is to formulate a spending plan where the expenditures best align with the aspirations and needs of Kentuckians.

Now, let’s demystify Kentucky’s budget process – a pivotal piece in our legislative puzzle. Our Constitution empowers the General Assembly, a robust team of 38 State Senators and 100 State Representatives, to wield the financial reins of the state. Our primary tool? The budget – a meticulously crafted roadmap outlining our financial journey for the next two years. Essentially, the budget we produce is a reflection of our priorities, a breakdown of various spending avenues, and a clear indication of where our funding sources lie.

Crafting the budget is a dance of democracy, bound by rules and traditions. Key among these: a majority consensus is needed to pass the budget, and all revenue-related bills and revenue-generating measures must originate in the House. The Governor’s role is in the strategic power of the veto, which we, the General Assembly, can then choose to sustain or override.

The guiding light through this process is the Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS), providing a legal framework that ensures our budget-making is transparent, inclusive, and methodical. From laying out budget preparation steps to defining the Governor-elect’s involvement, KRS is our rulebook. And with a record-breaking Budget Reserve Trust Fund in our toolkit – much like a safety net for unforeseen circumstances – we’re better equipped than we’ve ever been to provide for the needs of Kentuckians while remaining fiscally responsible. This session we will navigate the potential allocation of these dollars. And folks, the process has only begun, so stay tuned!

Over in the Senate, there was a noticeable increase in action, with a range of legislative measures deliberated and passed out of the chamber. Several bills received widespread support, while one, in particular, ignited significant debate on the floor.

Senate Bill 10 (SB 10), which has been a subject of considerable discussion, seeks to amend the constitution to synchronize the timing of Kentucky’s gubernatorial and other constitutional officer elections with the presidential election cycle.

I staunchly opposed SB 10 on the Senate floor, citing concerns about the politicization of the process and how aligning state elections with national ones only overshadows important state-centric issues. We need to be looking at reforming our state campaign finance laws so people aren’t overrun with the constant political attack ads. Reforming our elections in this manner would only make it more confusing for voters. I believe in preserving the original intent of Kentucky’s constitutional framers, who intentionally set these elections in non-presidential years to focus on state matters. However, the measure passed 26-9.

SB 24 also made its way through the Senate with considerable support. This bill marks a significant change in the approach to managing Kentucky’s Medicaid program. It grants the Department for Medicaid Services the flexibility to operate Medicaid using different models, while also setting a limit on the number of managed care organizations to three. This legislation is designed to streamline the administration of Medicaid services, aiming to simplify processes and reduce administrative burdens.

SB 17, which addresses the process of certifying deaths, particularly in cases where the cause is uncertain or under investigation, was unanimously passed. This bill is focused on making the certification process more efficient and clear-cut.

Lastly, the Senate recently passed Senate Resolution (SR) 77, a significant statement of support for Israel following the tragic events of Oct. 7. This resolution reinforces Kentucky’s long-standing relationship with Israel in light of the devastating terrorist attacks that resulted in the loss of over 1,200 lives and subsequent hostage crisis. It condemns these acts of violence and extends condolences to the affected families. SR 77 emphasizes Kentucky’s commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself and highlights the shared democratic values and desire for peace between the two nations.

As the forecast predicts more challenging weather, I urge everyone to be sure they have all the necessities to stay warm and safe. Please keep an eye out for local warming shelters, particularly for those who may need them most. Your safety and well-being are paramount. Stay safe and take care of each other during these wintry days.

For more information on the Kentucky General Assembly, visit www.legislature.ky.gov. If I can ever be of assistance, please do not hesitate to contact me. To share feedback on an issue, feel free to email me anytime at [email protected] or call the General Assembly Message Line at 1-800-372-7181. Kentuckians with hearing loss can use Kentucky Relay by dialing 711.