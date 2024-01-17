Portsmouth man arrested for sexually related charges

Freeman

PORTSMOUTH— Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman states that one of his detectives received a call on January 15 from an adult probation officer. The adult probation officer reported that they received information that an adult male, age 35, was talking inappropriately over social media to a middle school student.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that the detective contacted the juvenile’s parents, which resulted in an investigation throughout the day. The investigation moved quickly to assure the safety of the juvenile.

The suspect contacted the juvenile through social media and began sending her pictures of his genitals. The suspect then propositioned to meet her at an undisclosed location to have sex.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that detectives, along with Scioto County Common Pleas Adult Probation Officers, responded to the suspect’s residence. The suspect was detained without incident and evidence was collected at the scene.

Arrested was Sean Allen Freeman, age 35, of Portsmouth, Ohio. Freeman has been charged with one count of Importuning, a felony of the 5th degree, one count of Attempted Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a felony of the 3rd degree, one count of Disseminating Matter Harmful to a Juvenile, a felony of the 5th degree, and Probation Violation. Freeman was being held without bond and appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court today, January 17, 2024.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges at a later date.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091.