Valley High School homecoming

LUCASVILLE- The 2024 Sweetheart Ceremony will take place on Friday, January 19 to proudly honor our queen and her court. Game starts promptly at 7:15.

Freshman attendant is Anna Dawson. Anna is the daughter of Scott and Teena Dawson. Anna participates in Mock Trial and Book Club. She enjoys reading, playing tennis, and cheering for the Indians. Anna is escorted by Braxten Conaway, son of Brandi Reed and Nick Conaway.

Sophomore attendant is Mya Wolfe. Mya is the daughter of Kevin and Tiffany Wolfe She is a member of the soccer, basketball, and softball teams. She enjoys playing futsal and being with her friends and family. Mya is escorted by Tyler Carver, son of Eric and Cassie Carver.

Junior attendant is Dayla Valentine. Dayla is the daughter of Dana Buno and Daniel Valentine. Dayla lives with grandparents Bill and Beth Cluck. Dayla is the junior class student council secretary. She is a member of the prom committee and works at Heritage Pointe Assisted Living. Dayla is escorted by Chase Davis, son of Ashley and Chad Davis.

Scioto County CTC representative is Amirah Dodridge. Amirah is the granddaughter of Sharon Dodridge. Amirah is a member of the Drama Club, Health Occupations Students of America, and Allied Health Program at the CTC. She enjoys painting and spending time with family and friends. She is escorted by Brenden Vice, son of Ryan and Tracey Vice.

The 2nd Senior Attendant is Makenna Pelphrey. Makenna is the daughter of Todd and Angie Pelphrey. Makenna has participated in Mock Trial, Bible Club, and tennis. She loves to travel and be with her family, she also enjoys hanging out with friends. She is escorted by Parker Lute, son of Sally and Chris Lykins.

The 1st Senior Attendant is Brandi Miller. Brandi is the daughter of Christina Miller. Brandi has participated in band, Green Club, National Honor Society, Choir, and Drama Club. She also enjoys spending time with family and friends. Brandi is escorted by Ayden Bender, son of Terri Skaggs.

The 2024 Sweetheart Queen is Miss Lexie Morrow. Lexie is the daughter of Jason and Marcie Morrow. Lexie has participated in volleyball, basketball, IMPACT, pep club, and Green Club. She is the editor of the yearbook, historian for the National Honor Society, and a member of the Indian Clover Time 4H Club. Outside of school, she attends church. She is escorted by Jace Copley, son of Kyle and Kristie Copley and Braxton Dillow, son of Mike and Diane Dillow. Lexie wants to thank her family for always supporting her in everything she does along with her friends for always uplifting her and making her laugh every day. She would like to thank her court for making this process so fun and easy and hopes that they enjoyed every second of the experience. Also, she would like to say a huge thank you to the homecoming committee for all of their help and hard work. This could not be possible without all of you.