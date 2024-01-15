Portsmouth Area Ladies to host Spring Fling Cha-Ching Reverse Raffle

For more information, please call Shawn Jordan, raffle chair at 740.352.0809.

PORTSMOUTH– Who wouldn’t want to kick off the spring season with a little extra cash in their pocket? That someone could be you with some very good odds. By purchasing a ticket to the Portsmouth Area Ladies (PALS) Spring Fling Cha-Ching, you have a chance to win $5,000, as well as several chances to win a prize worth $50 or more. Only 200 tickets will be sold in PALS’ reverse raffle fundraiser set for March 21 at 6 p.m. Tickets may be purchased for $50 each from any PALS member, at Morgan Brother’s Jewelers, the Portsmouth Welcome Center, or online by visiting www.portsmouthpals.org.

“This is the second year for the Spring Fling Cha-Ching,” said PALS president Tami Davis. “We have hosted a Sweetheart Raffle in years past and decided to change it up a bit last year to kick off the spring season.”

Participants can join PALS members who will be conducting the raffle on the Portsmouth Area Ladies Facebook page to see reverse raffle winners announced in real-time.

This event, along with the fall purse BINGO hosted by PALS, raises thousands of dollars that are used to provide grants and scholarships. Since 2007, PALS has provided over $185,000 to help community causes in the areas of education, health and welfare, arts and culture, civic projects, and social services. Grant applications are accepted quarterly. To be considered for a grant, an organization must be a 501(c)3 in good standing with the Internal Revenue Service.

For more information, please call Shawn Jordan, raffle chair at 740.352.0809.

Portsmouth Area Ladies, Inc. (PALS) will engage in fundraising events and activities using volunteers to support charitable needs and organizations that will improve the quality of life and the changing needs of the residents in Portsmouth and the surrounding area. PALS will cooperate with other not-for-profit organizations when appropriate, and address the needs of community children which are not being met by other organizations. The Portsmouth Area Ladies Inc. (PALS) is a 501C3 organization.