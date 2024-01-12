AAA7 Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program serves record number in 2023

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711).

SCIOTO COUNTY- The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program through the Area Agency on Aging District 7 had an outstanding year, serving a record-number of individuals through the 10 counties served in the AAA7’s district, including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

The SFMNP is a federally-funded program administered by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services Agency and in Ohio, by the Ohio Department of Aging. ODA provides additional state funds to support SFMNP operation within Ohio. Through the program, eligible older adults can receive $50 in coupons each growing season to use at participating farmers’ markets and roadside stands to purchase produce.

The SFMNP was expanded in the 2020-2021 State Budget to include all 88 counties. Prior to the increase in funding, the SFMNP was only available in 45 of Ohio’s 88 counties. At that time, Ross County was the lone county in the AAA7’s district that was designated to participate in the program. Thankfully, after the expansion of funds to the entire state, more seniors have been able to access healthy, locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, in addition to the opportunity available to support local farmers. Due to additional funding that was distributed in 2023, more seniors than ever in the AAA7’s district were able to benefit from the program, including 3,593 participants who were able to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables and other designated items from 35 local, authorized farmers.

The AAA7 is hoping to serve a large number of seniors again in 2024; however, it all is determined on funding that is received. To create an opportunity to serve as many seniors as possible, the AAA7 offers the community to “Adopt a Senior” for the SFMNP to cover any additional individuals that may be placed on a wait list after program funding has been utilized. To donate to the SFMNP for one senior or multiple seniors at $50 each, please contact the AAA7 for more information at 1-800-582-7277, e-mail [email protected], or visit the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org. Once on the website’s Home Page, click on the “Give…Donate…Today” box to be directed to a PayPal page where you can donate electronically. Be sure to select “Senior Farmers Market” from the drop-down selections. If you have questions about the website option, please contact the AAA7.

The 2024 Senior Farmers Market Program will return during the Spring. Stay tuned for more information concerning when applications will be available. Those who have participated in the past MUST reapply if they are interested in being considered for the coupons again.

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in ten counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their residence of choice through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm, the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711).