Portsmouth Today continues in 2024, starting Jan 24

PORTSMOUTH— There is a lot to do in Portsmouth, with event planners and organizations struggling to plan functions without bumping into others and competing. Whether you use the city’s website, the Chamber of Commerce, Local Happenings, the Daily Times, or another resource for announcements and scheduling, you can always depend on the fact there will be something for you to do. That is what three partners try to highlight with the quarterly Portsmouth Today meetings held in the Community Action Scioto County Welcome Center.

Started by Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom and the Chamber of Commerce, the event added the Scioto County Visitor’s Bureau to the list of sponsors last year.

Each quarter, the groups bring in ten organizations to speak on updates, events, and business. The event is then closed with a few minutes for networking. The event usually takes around 90 minutes to accomplish the goal. It is open to the public and anyone is encouraged to attend.

“It went over really well and sparked a lot of good conversations and questions,” Carver explained of last year’s events. “It is just another way for the Chamber, Main Street, and Visitor’s Bureau brings people together to learn about what is going on in the community.”

Carver sees the health of the community as strong, and the event showcases that proof.

“There is so much going on and most people just don’t realize it, which is another reason we host this event,” Carver explained. “We always have an agenda outlined with planned speakers, but, by the time the event is over, we always learn of one or two more things going on. We have a lot of great events and progress going on. If you look at the Chamber calendar online, you’ll see there is something educational, or fun, or designed to better your health every day.”

The next Portsmouth Today is scheduled for January 24, 9 a.m., at the Community Action Organization Scioto County Welcome Center. To be placed on the agenda, reach out to Carver. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Some of the speakers include the Portsmouth Wind Symphony, Southern Ohio Medical Center, Dr. John Lorentz and more.

“It’s been going great, with attendance just at where it was before Covid,” Carver said. “The biggest value of it is keeping people in the community informed of events, not only Chamber events, but additional events throughout the community. It is also nice giving members of the community a chance to have breakfast with community leaders and be able to shake hands and ask questions. I this year is going to be even better. We have our timing down. We have a lot of really good events in the community and this is just one way to plug them.”

Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director Nate Welch echoed Carver’s sentiments.

“Portsmouth Today is an important community meeting,” Welch said. “Not only does it provide a place to network with community members and organizations, it also is an excellent source to learn about happenings throughout Scioto County.”

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected],