PALS announces Spring Fling Cha Ching

The respected group of women at Portsmouth Area Ladies (PALS) are ready to fundraise yet again for the area non-profits they support through a year of giving and fundraising as they plan to launch the Spring Fling Cha-Ching reverse raffle in two months.

The group’s mission statement follows as, “Portsmouth Area Ladies, Inc. (PALS) will engage in fundraising events and activities using volunteers to support charitable needs and organizations that will improve the quality of life and the changing needs of the residents in Portsmouth and the surrounding area. PALS will cooperate with other not-for-profit organizations when appropriate and address the needs of community children which are not being met by other organizations. The Portsmouth Area Ladies Inc. (PALS) is a 501C3 organization”

One of those members includes President Tami Davis, who is gearing up for the Spring Fling Cha-Ching as her first event in her second year as president.

“We sell only 200 tickets at $50 each, so it makes the odds of winning very easy. We give away a prize for every 10th ticket drawn,” Davis explained. “Last year went really well and we sold all 200 tickets, so we made $5,000. Everyone enjoyed it. It isn’t something you have to go out and do; it is streamed online, so you can enjoy it from the comfort of your home.”

Davis says she is looking forward to the event, since it is always a fun time to livestream the drawing.

“The event is a great way to raise money, doesn’t take a lot of effort on PALS members, and it’s fun since people watch live on Facebook and can interact through messaging,” Davis said. “It is always a nice way to raise funding for important causes while having a bit of fun.”

Davis says that the reverse raffle is also a popular event and encourages people to get their tickets early, so they don’t miss out in the fun.

“The community responds to the reverse raffle very well. We never have difficulty selling out, so we encourage people to get their spot or spots early to make sure you get a chance to play,” Davis said about the raffle. “It is a great way to fulfill our mission while engaging the community in a fun night of drawing 200 tickets.”

The event is important, according to Davis.

“We only have two major events to raise money. We have this event and the Purse Bingo in the fall. Each is so well attended and loved. People participate so well in both of them that it is easy to do and leave us with money to give back to the community.”

The funding raised will go towards many public causes that PALS supports. Through quarterly grant cycles, they award microgrants, and sometimes larger grants depending on the cause, to area nonprofits to improve the quality of life for Scioto County citizens.

“Our work is important, as it gives funding opportunities to other instrumental non-profits that serve our community,” Davis said. “It takes a village and we all work well together to make our home a better place for the future and PALS is an important piece of that equation.”

The Spring Fling Cha-Ching will take place March 21 at 6 p.m. and will be live on Facebook. Tickets are only $50 and limited to 200. You can purchase your ticket(s) from PALS members or online at Portsmouthpals.org

PALS is an extended network of driven locals. Some of them include Tami Davis, Teri Webb, Shawn Jordan, Linda Woods-Jones, Debbie Smith, Patty Tennant, Carol Davis, Therese Egbert, Tess Midkiff, Kay Bouyack, Phyllis Fried, Rhoni Maxwell-Rader, Lynsi Eason, Jill Arnzen, Linda Woods-Jones, Ruth Ann Logan, Betty Kennedy, Julia Wisniewski, Toni Dengel, and more.

